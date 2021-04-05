UCSB men’s tennis beats UC Davis for 37th consecutive win at the Big West | Sport





Five-time defending Big West Conference men’s tennis champion UC Santa Barbara continued his dominance over the competition’s opponents on Sunday with a 5-2 win over UC Davis. The Gauchos (4-3 overall, 2-0 Big West) have won three consecutive matches in the 2021 season and, including the tournament play at the conference, with the victory over the Aggies (6-7, 1-1), they have 37 won. – direct matches against league opponents going back to an April 25, 2014 loss to Cal Poly. UCSB’s 37th consecutive league win got off to a good start with a win in doubles. After failing to claim the colon in the first three games of this season, the Gauchos secured the point for the fourth straight game in the win over Davis. The first off-track game was a 6-3 victory over No. 1 by Stefano Tsorotiotis and Alejandro Vedri, who defeated Ivan Thamma and David Goulak 6-3. The run was secured with a victory for Joseph Guillin and Kai Brady at number 3. The Santa Barbara tandem beat Chethan Swanson and Dariush Jalali 6-4. “That team (Guillin and Brady) is unbeaten at number 3 in doubles,” said head coach Marty Davis. “We were also very happy and comfortable with the result at number 1 in the doubles. It is very good that we compete for the doubles in every match.” UCSB continued to roll in singles. At number 4, freshman Pablo Masjuan was the first off the board with a 6-1, 6-3 trouncing from Andras Necz. Guillin was next and gave his team a 3-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-3 sweep over Thamma. Brady took advantage of his entry into the starting lineup with his second win at No. 6, beating Arjith Jayaraman 6-4, 6-2. “We were leading 4-0,” said Davis. “So the three-set matches were shortened to super tiebreakers. If we had finished them, the score might have been different.” At number 3, Victor Krustev took the Gaucho’s third consecutive victory with a 5-7, 6-4, 10-6 victory. At number 2, Tsorotiotis fell in a tiebreaker (4-7, 7-6, 10-4), just like Vedri at number 5 (6-3, 4-6, 10-5). “If we play that out, the outcome will probably be different,” said Davis. “But overall this was a good match for us.”







