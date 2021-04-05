Pakistani hockey officials eager to re-establish bilateral ties with India

Top officials from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) with little money will press for a renewal of bilateral ties with India at the 47th FIH Congress in New Delhi next month.

PHF officials will address the issue of resuming the bilateral series against India at neutral locations on the sidelines of the Statutory Congress of the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The meeting is scheduled for May 19-23 in the Indian capital.

A top PHF official said it is an important meeting as the FIH president and executive directors will be elected for the next four years.

“The meeting gives us an opportunity to talk to officials from the Indian Hockey Federation about the possibility of reviving the bilateral ties that could benefit Pakistan and India and the hockey followers in both countries,” he said.

PHF President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Asif Bajwa are preparing to fly to the meeting and have already applied for visas for India.

The official said Pakistan is keen to revive bilateral series, even in neutral venues, as it urgently needs money and believes that only a series with India can enable them to make good money from broadcasting rights, sponsors, advertisers etc.

Pakistan and India have not had bilateral hockey ties for the past decade, and PHF officials want to “convince their Indian counterparts of the financial benefits to both federations” by playing against each other.

He recalled that Pakistan and India regularly played home and away series 10 years ago.