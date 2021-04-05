Drive-through shoe drop-off Sunday in aid of football team Edison | News, sports, jobs





RICHMOND – The Edison High School football team is organizing a new and used Angel Bins shoe drive to raise money for the season. The drive-through event takes place at the high school in the first parking lot on Sundays from noon to 4 pm. “We ask for new or slightly worn out shoes,” explained Donna Corder, who is in charge of the event. “Accepted types are sneakers, sneakers, boots, flats, sandals, dress shoes and loafers.” Heels, wedges, snow boots, soft slippers and metal cleats will not be accepted. Volunteers will hold signs and direct drop-offs, Corder said. “It is literally a drive-through. We can unload shoes for people. “ The shoes were given to Angel Bins in Los Angeles. They donate the shoes and pay us by the pound,Corder remarked. According to his website, Angel Bins works with micro-entrepreneurs around the world, who recycle, wash and export the shoes to developing countries.When you run a fundraiser for Angel Bins shoes, you’re giving someone the chance to walk in your shoes,Notes the website.Micro-entrepreneurs repair and resell the shoes to their local villages and communities, giving them the opportunity to provide for their families. “ The collected shoes are processed in our warehouse in Los Angeles for export to various countries in South America, Central America and Africa. “There we work with companies where we create thousands of jobs for micro-entrepreneurs who resell, repair and reuse the shoes to support their families. It’s a great way to help people become self-sufficient and get them out of the poverty trap and on a better path. “ According to the website, Angel Bins was born on April 7, 2012, and the year to date has helped approximately more than 3,500 charities raise more than $ 2.5 million for their programs. “Angel Bins is honored to work with so many incredible charities over the past eight years. Our goal is to reach as many charities as possible that are looking for a simple no-buy or sell program to raise big money for their programs. By doing this, they provide those in need with the means to not only create jobs, but also put someone else in their shoes. “ For information, contact Corder at [email protected] or (740) 512-3066. Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







