In the homes of Cheshire and Greater Manchester where Man United’s greatest stars have lived

With the most renowned soccer teams in the world living in our city, some of the richest soccer players live in our region.

The ‘Golden Triangle’ in Cheshire, which includes Wilmslow, Knutsford, Alderley Edge and Prestbury, has long been a draw for Premier League players looking to establish their roots in style.

Some Salford neighborhoods have also been magnets for footballers.

But as players come and go every season, their plush houses hit the market at staggering prices, giving us the chance to poke around.

They usually have opulent interiors with state-of-the-art kitchens and bathrooms, with huge lounge areas and extravagant decorations such as indoor pools and movie theaters.

Here we look back at just some of the amazing homes that used to belong to United stars:

David Beckham

David Beckham’s former home in Hazlehurst Road, Worsley

Before Beckingham Palace, there was a more modest four-bedroom house in Worsley.

David Beckham bought the house on Hazlehurst Road in the 1990s – the first of many properties the multi-millionaire would buy.

He was thought to move into the property to be close to his friend and fellow United star Ryan Giggs who lived nearby.

David Beckham’s former home in Hazlehurst Road, Worsley

When it was launched in 2014, real estate agents Edward Mellor said they expected it to sell for between 375,000 and 400,000.

They described it as a four-bedroom detached house with a special history.

Angel Di Maria

Outside the property in Angel Di Maria’s luxurious Prestbury town house

Di Maria signed for Manchester United in a then British record deal worth 59.7 million, but left for Paris Saint-Germain a year later in 2015.

The Argentine footballer’s Prestbury mansion was for sale for a whopping 4.1 million euros at the time of his departure.

Sitting room in Angel Di Maria’s luxurious Prestbury mansion

The ad on Rightmove at the time of the sale it read: Beautiful town house in well maintained grounds in the heart of Prestbury on a private road. ”

The six-bedroom luxury property was lavishly decorated, with modern fixtures and fittings throughout.

Jaccuzzi in Angel Di Maria’s luxurious Prestbury mansion

It offers an indoor pool, which also includes a sauna and a jacuzzi, with an impressive lighting effect on the ceiling.

The house also features a luxury kitchen and a family room, with patio doors to a huge garden.

There is also a large sitting room with a fold-out screen, a TV room for children, a games room, an office, a gym, on top of a two bedroom apartment above the garage.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former home
(Image: Right Move / Benson Bunch)

While Cristiano Ronaldo worked for Manchester United, he lived in two town houses in Cheshire.

From 2006-2009, he lived in a three-story Alderley Edge home with an impressive open-plan kitchen and living room.

Nine years after he left the club, it was marketed for 3.25 million.

The kitchen
(Image: Right Move / Benson Bunch)

Real estate agents described the building at the time as ‘in a top location’ with a beautiful view.

It features an indoor pool, steam room, jacuzzi, gym and cinema room, along with five large bathrooms.

The house has five bedrooms
(Image: Right Move / Benson Bunch)

The property has also been described as an ‘excellent location for Alderley Edge village center where you will find a fantastic range of boutiques, restaurants and bars’.

Before that, Ronaldo lived in Woodford, Cheshire, in another million pound house.

Marouane Fellaini

(Image: Rightmove / Miller Metcalfe)

After Marouane Fellaini left Manchester United for China, his 2.2m chamois went on sale.

He lived in an immaculate six-bedroom house tucked away on the edge of the village of Roe Green in Salford.

(Image: Rightmove / Miller Metcalfe)

The renovated property, set in its own enclosed grounds, even has its own personal barber shop inside.

The house, on Greenleach Lane, features a large indoor pool with leisure facilities including a jacuzzi, steam room, spa area and on-site gym.

It has a modern minimalist decor throughout.

Another former football resident of this plush pillow was World Cup winner Alan Ball, who led Manchester City in the mid-1990s.

Ryan Giggs

The house is currently on the market
The house is currently on the market
(Image: Briscombe / Zoopla)

As one of the biggest names in football, it’s no surprise that Ryan Giggs’ old pad went up for sale last year for a whopping 3.5 million.

Located on Chatsworth Road, Worsley, it was one of the most expensive homes in the area.

Surrounded by woodland and Worsley Golf Course, the five-bedroom property features its own cinema room and bar.

(Image: Briscombe / Zoopla)

There is an impressive entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, lounge, dining room, utility room and gym, leading to the indoor heated pool and steam room.

On the first floor, there are five double bedrooms with en-suites.

There is also a gallery landing / office with a balcony with a private and sheltered outdoor seating area.

Paul Scholes

Class of ’92 legend Paul Scholes previously lived in a mansion house in Grasscroft, Oldham.

The beautiful trail, complete with pool, state-of-the-art gym, six bedrooms and stunning forest views, hit the market for an eye-watering 3.85 meters.

The property has its own soccer field and putting range
(Image: Kirkham / Rightmove)

The luxury home also features its own soccer field, putting green, spa and movie theater, as well as seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and reception rooms on three floors.

Phil Neville

(Image: Rightmove)

Two Phil Neville properties are currently for sale.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder has marketed his stunning six-bedroom residence in Hilltop, Hale, for £ 5.25m, where he lives with his wife Julie.

The detached family home is spread over four floors with six double bedrooms and six newly renovated bath and shower rooms.

The playroom

There is a large games room with a table tennis table, a pool table, an air hockey table and a putting machine, decorated with a range of framed football shirts.

You can read more information about the extensive property here.

Meanwhile, his 3.5 million Beetham Tower apartment is back on the market, although he hasn’t lived there.

Gary Neville

The property was built in 1999

Phil’s brother Gary’s former mansion is for sale in Bolton. The ex-Manchester United star turned pundit sold the converted barn about 18 years ago.

The secluded 35-acre estate was built in 1999, the same year Neville claimed the treble with United.

The four bedroom house has its own five hole mini golf course, tennis court and infinity pool.

It is advertised at a price on demand (POA), but when it was last put up for sale in 2016, it was on the market for 2,999,950.



