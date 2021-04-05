Big 33 Football Classic up to 13 WPIAL players for May’s all-star game | Trib HSSN





By:

Sunday April 4, 2021 | 11:18 pm Nate Smallwood | Tribune Review Beaver Falls’ Josh Hough (10) rushes the ball during their game against Sto-Rox on Saturday, November 14, 2020. The Big 33 Football Classic has dropped to 13 WPIAL athletes for this year’s game after a sixth player retired. WPIAL leading rusher and Beaver Falls senior Josh Hough was replaced on the all-star game roster this week. The 6-foot-3,240-pound running back is a Syracuse recruit and retired from the game due to his commitment to college, according to Big 33 organizers. Hough led the WPIAL last fall with 2,051 rushing yards and won a WPIAL title. State College is running back to Dresyn Green, replacing Hough on the Pennsylvania roster. Green (5-9, 190) is a defensive recruit from Colgate. The game is on May 31, 1:00 pm at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field near Harrisburg. Pennsylvania will face an all-star team from Maryland, Keystone State’s opponent since 2013. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. These years Selection of Pennsylvania with 38 players was announced on February 18. Among those committed to play are Pine-Richland teammates Luke Miller, Harrison Hayes and Eli Jochem, Central Catholic’s Bralen Henderson, Eddy Tillman and Grant Cullen, Central Valley’s Stephon Hall and Myles Walker, North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins, Montour’s Cam McLaurin , Aaron Gunn from Union, Ky’Ron Craggette from Connellsville and Preston Zandier from Thomas Jefferson. The latest roster update has moved Dinkins from linebacker to wide receiver. In all, six WPIAL players who were initially chosen for the game have withdrawn. Previously replaced were Pine-Richland quarterback Cole Spencer, Elizabeth Forward defensive end Chase Whatton, Canon-McMillon lineman Connor McMahon and Peters Township teammates Corban Hondru, a linebacker, and Donovan McMillon, a safety. Selection of Pennsylvania Violation Pos., Player, High School, College QB, Joey McCracken, Warwick, Maine QB, Evan Clark, Manheim Township, Penn State RB, Dresyn Green, State College, Colgate RB, Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, undecided RB, Ky’Ron Craggette, Connellsville, Notre Dame College TE, Cade Rooney, St. Joseph’s Prep, Bucknell TE, Matt Bowes, LaSalle College, Bloomsburg WR, Malik Cooper, St. Joseph’s Prep, Temple WR, Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny, Penn State WR, Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland, Indiana WR, Judah Tomb, Central York, St. Francis WR, Caleb Schmitz, Warwick, Cincinnati OL, Nolan Rucci, Warwick, Wisconsin OL, Aaron Gunn, Union, Louisville OL, Josh Gaffney, Central York, Albany OL, Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland, Liberty OL, Cam McLaurin, Montour, Duquesne OL, Mike Gecik, Delaware Valley, Albany OL, Grant Cullen, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Washington and Jefferson LS, Brock Welsh, Middletown, St. Francis Defense Pos., Player, High School, College DT, Aonghas Evanick, Souderton, Wilkes DT, Sam Deron, Honesdale, Draw DT, Amara Yobouet, Philadelphia Northeast, Albany DE, Cam’Ron Stewart, Governor Mifflin, Rutgers DE, Julian Bakos, Bishop McDevitt, Washington and Jefferson DE, Bralen Henderson, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Ohio LB, Balansama Kamara, Philadelphia Central, Temple LB, Christian Shelton, Bethlehem Catholic, East Stroudsburg LB, Luke Miller, Pine-Richland, Kent State DB, Javon McIntyre, Imhotep Charter, Pitt DB, Julian Talley, St. Joseph’s Prep, Penn DB, Stephon Hall, Central Valley, Pitt DB, Abdul Stewart, Coatesville, Maine DB, Shafeek Smith, Imhotep Charter, Towson ATH, Myles Walker, Central Valley, Akron ATH, Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson, Youngstown State K, Mitchel Groh, Dallastown, Penn State K, Samuel Hershey, JP McCaskey, undecided Head coach Jack Young, Athens Assistant coaches Mike Collodi, Elizabeth Forward Jon DeFoe, Bermudian Springs Martin Tobias, Penns Valley Brandon Phillian, Wilmington Calvin Everett, Harrisburg John Donnelly, Central Bucks East Players who withdrew QB, Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, Penn (wrestling) RB, Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, Syracuse OL, Connor McMahon, Canon-McMillan, Navy DT, Taleeq Robbins, Imhotep Charter, Mississippi DE, Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward, Bowling Green LB, Corban Hondru, Peters Township, Miami, Ohio DB, Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, Florida Chris Harlan is a tribune review writer. You can contact Chris via email at [email protected] or via Twitter Keywords: Beaver Falls, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Connellsville, Montour, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Thomas Jefferson, Union







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos