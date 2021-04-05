Husker weekend overview of gymnastics, track and field, men’s golf and tennis | Sport

Gymnastics for men

The Nebraska gymnastics team came away with a score of 398.00 at the Big Ten Championships on Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, good for second place overall.

This was the best end to the program since participating in the Big Ten Conference.

In addition to team success, there were three Second-team All-Conference selections based on individual performance: freshman Taylor Christopulos, junior Charlie Giles on jump, and sophomore Sam Phillips on high bar.

Junior Dylan LeClair opened the first rotation on parallel bars with a score of 13.10, followed by junior Evan Kriley who achieved a career-high score of 13.65. Sophomore Dylan Young and senior Evan Hymanson recorded scores of 13.10 and 12.00, respectively. Junior Dillan King completed the rotation with a 12.85 while Christopulos earned a 12.15 for the all-round.

In the second rotation on the high bar, Phillips led the Huskers by finishing third with a 13.80, leveling his best career score and earning a aforementioned second team conference. Hymanson followed with a 13.20, while senior Jake Bonnay posted a score of 12.85. King achieved a score of 12.80, and Christopulos finished with a career-high 13.55 for the all-round. Nebraska finished with a team score of 64.25.

In the third rotation, the Huskers competed on the floor where Bonnay was leading with a 14.15. Phillips followed with 13.80 while sophomores Moritz Mueller and Giles earned 13.00 and 12.40 respectively. Christopulos completed the rotation with a score of 12.25.

After a bye from the fourth rotation, Nebraska entered the fifth rotation on pommel horse. Giles opened with 12.80, followed by senior Mitch Tyndall with 13.35. Sophomore Khalil Jackson then took a 13.15 while Kriley earned a 12.85.

Sophomore Cooper Giles finished the rotation for the Huskers with a score of 13.50 and Christopulos finished with a 12.25 for the all-round. Nebraska achieved a team score of 65.65 for the fourth rotation.

The Huskers competed on rings for the sixth rotation where Christopulos led with a score of 13.70. Young followed with a 13.50 while sophomore Nikita Bolotsky earned a 13.20. LeClair and Hymanson both recorded scores from 1 p.m.

Christopulos led the Huskers on Vault for the seventh and final rotation, finishing second with a score of 14.55. Charlie Giles followed with a score of 14.50 and finished third. LeClair and Kriley scored 14.15 and 13.90 respectively. Young recorded a score of 13.80 to close the game for Nebraska.

Michigan took the Big Ten title with a score of 411,000. Nebraska senior Zach Peters earned the Sportsmanship Award for the meet.

The Nebraska gymnastics team will compete next in the qualifying round for the NCAA Championship on April 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Gymnastics for ladies

Six Nebraska women gymnasts competed at the NCAA Regionals in Athens, Georgia on April 2.

Senior Anika Dujakovich, juniors Kynsee Roby and Kaitlyn Higgins, sophomores Kylie Piringer and Kathryn Thaler, and freshman Kinsey Davis all competed individually in the second session on Friday.

Dujakovich, a second-team All-Big Ten roster, finished sixth on jump with a score of 9.85. Her performance was the fifth time she has scored a 9.85 or higher in the event this season.

Davis competed in the uneven bars where she finished seventh with a score of 9.875, the ninth time this season, she scored a 9.8 or better in the event.

Roby, a first-team All-Big Ten roster, competed in two events for the Huskers, scoring 9.8 on the uneven bars. Her score of 9.85 on the balance beam earned her eighth place on the device.

Higgins also competed on the balance beam where she scored a 9.775. Piringer also scored a 9.75 on the floor exercise, while Thaler posted a score of 8.975 after falling on the balance beam.

Track and field

The track team participated in the B1G North Florida Invitational this weekend, winning five individual titles in two days.

On the first day, senior Madison Yerigan was the collegiate winner of the women’s high jump at 1.72 meters.

Three Huskers then placed in the top four for the open long jump for the men. Junior Papay Glaywulu won the event with a jump of 7.32 meters. Senior Luke Russell finished third with a jump of 23 feet, 7 1/4 inches (7.18 meters) and sophomore Alexander Thompson fourth with a jump of 23 feet, 6 3/4 inches (7.18 meters).

On the second day, Nebraska dominated the javelin for the second week in a row.

This time, senior Zach Podraza won the men’s javelin throw with a throw of 218 feet, 6 inches (66.60 meters). This throw decimated Podrazas’ previous best throw by 11 feet. Later that day, freshman Mirta Kulisic won the women’s javelin throw with a throw of 167 feet, 6 inches (51.05 meters).

The final title won by the Huskers was claimed by senior Tyler Loontjer in the men’s pole vault. Loontjer won the event by clearing 17 feet, 9 inches (5.41 meters), securing his second consecutive outdoor-season pole vault title.

Along with five titles for Nebraska, the Huskers also had five second places on the invite.

Freshman Lishanna Ilves finished second in the women’s long jump with a jump of 20 feet, 5 1/4 inches (6.23 meters). Behind Ilves, junior Ieva Turke was third with a jump of 20 feet, 3 inches (6.17 meters). Turke also finished second in the women’s triple jump, finishing with a jump of 41 feet, 8 inches (12.70 meters).

In the women’s open triple jump, junior Zionn Pearson finished second with a jump of 40 feet, 4 3/4 inches (12.31 meters). Freshman Matthias Algarin finished second in the men’s open triple jump with a jump of 47 feet, 6 1/2 inches (14.49 meters).

Senior Joey Daniels finished second in the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.57 seconds. Senior Luke Siedhoff also finished third with a time of 13.79 seconds and sophomore Darius Luff fifth with a time of 13.99 seconds.

The next game for the team is the Indiana Big Ten Invitational No. 2 on April 9 and 10.

Men’s tennis

Despite dropping the doubles point to start the game, the Nebraska tennis team took its first win of the season over Iowa, 4-3.

The win improved Nebraska to 1-11 in the season, while the Hawkeyes dropped to 4-10.

Nebraskas junior duo of Brandon Perez and Victor Moreno Lozano fell to Iowa junior Will Davies and senior Kareem Allaf 1-6. Nebraska freshman Nic Wiedenhorn and sophomore William Gleason also lost 1-6 to the Iowa duo of sophomore Oliver Okonkwo and junior Joe Tyler when the Hawkeyes jumped to a 1-0 lead and took the double play.

Singles was where the Huskers took a match-winning advantage. However, it didn’t start that way. Tyler defeated Perez 6-3 and 6-1 and Allaf defeated Moreno Lozano 6-3 and 6-0. Iowa had a 3-0 lead, with the Hawkeyes one point away from winning the game.

The Huskers then bounced back to win four consecutive games when Wiedenhorn beat Iowa freshman Peter Alam in straight sets and beat sophomore Shunya Maruyama Davies 6-2 and 6-3. Gleason fought and won via tiebreak against Okonkwo 6-2, 2-6 and 7-6 (5).

In the deciding game, sophomore Albert Sprlak-Puk took the win in three sets against Iowa senior Jason Christmas 6-3, 3-6 and 6-4 to complete the 4-3 win for the Huskers.

The Huskers will try to keep the momentum going as they host Northwestern at the Dillon Tennis Center on Friday, April 9 at 5pm.

While playing golf

Nebraska men’s golf finished the Hoosier Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana, in third place with a team total score of 897 over the weekend.

On the first day of the course, they were in third place with a score of 599, behind Michigan State and Indiana.

The Huskers led the field of nine teams after the first round, with a score of 296. Freshman Jack Lundins’ first-round performance was the best of each of the 60 golfers, finishing in second place for the first two rounds. a score. of 146. Nebraska had its worst invitational performance in the second round with a score of 303, dropping the team to third place.

Senior teammates Branden Meyer and Tom Westenberger were the closest Huskers to Lundin in the first two rounds. Meyer was in the top 25 with a score of 153, while Westenberger cracked the top 10 with a score of 149.

To close out the weekend on Sunday, Lundin placed another 75 in the final round of the tournament for a total of 221. His individual weekend total was good enough for fourth place on the invite, taking his first top five finish in his career. Westenberger followed in seventh place, which was also his personal best. Nebraska did not move in the team standings after taking 298 in the third round.

The Huskers will continue on their way to The Aggie Invitational in College Station, Texas, April 9-11.

