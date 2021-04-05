



FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com , the most popular fantasy site of 2019 and 2020.

Last week there were four goalkeepers. Let’s see how they fared. At the time of writing, Linus Ullmark (55%) went 2-0, Jonas Johansson (10%) 1-0, Chris Driedger (57%) 2-0, and Cal Petersen (55%) was 1-1 without help from his team in the one defeat. We cannot promise this kind of return every week. Rest assured, however, that we’ll continue to help you find a head start in your fantasy hockey goalie streams for week 12. Don’t you use Fantrax for your fantasy hockey league? Check out ourFantasy Hockey Commissionerand find out why you should be. Fantasy Hockey Goalie Streams for week 12 Adin Hill (27%) With both Darcy Kuemper (77%) and Antti Raanta (32%) injured, Adin Hill gets a nice string of starts for the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes kick off the week with a few games in Los Angeles against the Kings on Monday / Wednesday, followed by two games at the weekend against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday / Sunday. With no back-to-back situations, it’s possible that Hill will get all four games, although Raanta may return sometime this week. In either case, the first two games look like decent bets, and Hill is available in most leagues. Daniel Vladar (21%) The Boston Bruins have five games this week with two back-to-backs. With Tuukka Rask (93%) on the IR, Jaroslav Halak (71%) will be the starter, but Vladar will likely compete a few games this week. The starting net lesser has been great so far going 2-1 with a 2.03 GAA and 0.929 SV% in three games played. The Bruins start the week with a home-and-home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday / Tuesday, followed by a trip to Washington to play against the Capitals on Wednesday. They close the week with another game in Philly on Saturday and then go home again to play the Capitals on Sunday. The Bruins are likely to be pretty tired by the end of the week, so start Vladar there cautiously, but he’s looking good whatever game he starts early against the Flyers. Brian Elliott (37%) If you’re in a deep league and desperate for a start, consider Elliott as the Flyers play five times this week with two back-to-backs. Carter Hart (88%) was not good this year. Elliott hasn’t been much better either, but his holdings are low and he will get at least two starts this week. The Flyers will play against Boston Monday / Tuesday, Wednesday in New York against the Islanders, then Saturday at home against Boston and then Buffalo on Sunday. Jake Oettinger (43%) The Dallas Stars have a decent-looking schedule with games against Chicago on Tuesday / Thursday, followed by a back-to-back home against Florida on Saturday and then Nashville on Sunday. Oettinger is likely to get two or even three starts this week. The rookie was very good this season with a 2.32 GAA and 0.913 SV% in 18 games played. Cal Petersen (55%) We’re going back to Petersen here as the Los Angeles Kings kick off the week with two home games against the Coyotes, followed by a back-to-back in San Jose on Friday / Saturday. All four of these games are toss-ups, but Petersen will give the Kings a fighting chance every time and will start at least twice this week. That’s your fantasy hockey goalie streams for week 12. While you’re here, check out our Rest Of Season Fantasy Hockey Rankings. Fantrax was one of the fastest growing fantasy sites of 2020 and things are just starting to heat up! With multi-team trades, designated commissioner / league managers, and simple drag / drop click methods, Fantrax is sure to excite the serious fantasy sports fan, sign up now for a free year at Fantrax.com







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos