Sports
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets are coming back to beat Magic in the first encounter since the trade
DENVER (AP) Aaron Gordon scored 24 points against his former team, collecting the Denver Nuggets past the Orlando Magic 119-109 on Sunday night.
Gordon scored Denvers’ first ten points, then helped the Nuggets clear an 18-point half-time deficit for their 14th win in 17 games and their 10th in a row over the Magic.
Jamal Murray 22 points added and Michael Porter Jr. 20 for Denver, which got 17 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds from Nikola Jokic Chuma Okeke and Terrence Ross led Orlando with 19 points each.
Denver coach Michael Malone said before the tip that he did not need to give Gordon any advice on how to control his emotions against his former team that handed it out to Denver last week after seven seasons in Orlando.
I haven’t gotten the feeling from Aaron that he’s more hyped because it’s Orlando than he was for Atlanta or Philly or the Clippers. I don’t feel like he is that type, Malone said. I didn’t say anything to him. What I’m telling our entire group is that this game is all about us.
If we think we can just show up because we were playing a team that may not have a name, we would be in a ball game.
They sure did.
The Nuggets were double-digit behind for most of the first half, and after narrowing their deficit to 54-47, they lost the last 11 points of the second quarter and were 65-47 behind at halftime.
Denver cleared all that out in the third quarter, but Ross put Orlando back in the top 86-85 with a jumper in the closing seconds.
But the Nuggets withdrew in the closing minutes for their fourth straight win since the big exchange for Gordon.
TIP-INS
Magic coach Steve Clifford called his teams’ injury epidemic like nothing I’ve ever experienced as a head coach or assistant before. Sidelined against Denver were: Cole Anthony (ribs), Michael Carter-Williams (non-COVID disease), Markelle Fultz (left ACL), Harris (tense left adductor), Karim Mane (hamstring) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot). Were limited Chasson Randle (hamstring), James Ennis III (non-COVID disease) and In Bamba (non-COVID disease).
Nuggets: The Nuggets played a video tribute to Harris in the second quarter, earning him a standing ovation from the 4,050 Ball Arena fans in the first game open to the public since the pandemic hit last year (employees and frontline workers were finally game). Hampton, a rookie, got his video tribute later in the quarter. … Denver was outshot in the first half 57 percent to 39 percent.
NEXT ONE
Magic: Hosting the Washington Wizards on Wednesday nights.
Nuggets: Host the Detroit Pistons and former teammates Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee on Tuesday evening.
More about the Nuggets
Nuggets keep rolling, beat Clippers in LA (video) NBA Power Rankings: Jazz win streak jumps back to first place Three things to know: Russell Westbrook has a thoughtful response to Stephen …
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets are coming back to beat Magic in the first encounter since the trade originally appeared on NBCSports.com
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]