Shane Warne’s cricket brain is probably the best I’ve ever come across





England captain Eoin Morgan looks back on the time he spent with the former Australia leg spinner, Shane Warne, as ‘incredible’ and ‘great’. He says the legendary spinner’s ideas are ‘advanced’ despite having not played cricket for a long time, and that he has a keen cricket brain. Shane Warne is the coach of the London Spirit side, with Eoin Morgan captaining The Hundred this year. The team also includes other great players such as Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Nabi and Mohammad Amir. Eoin Morgan had been in touch with Warne last year prior to the tournament’s draft, which was postponed due to the pandemic. The English skipper was impressed with Warne and says it will be ‘huge’ for players to work alongside the spin bowling maestro this year. “Warne was incredible to work with! I think one of the things … meeting Shane and doing the prep we did a year and a half ago for the first version and then for the second version, it was great just talking to him about cricket. His cricket brain is probably the best I’ve ever come across. His ideas about the game are always topical. They may not be traditional in a way they are thought out, but his ideas about the game are as advanced as I’ve ever heard, “ Eoin Morgan told Sky Sports. “So I think it will be an incredible experience working with him and I think for every player who plays with Spirit this year, it will be huge because they will see one of the greatest bowlers of all time handing out. this experience with the current game, even though he hasn’t played for maybe 20 years, is incredible, “ Eoin Morgan added. We have really strong opportunities this year: Eoin Morgan Speaking of the IPL 2021, Eoin Morgan will continue to lead the way Kolkata Knight Riders, following the mid-season acquisition of Dinesh Karthik last year. He believes his side has a good chance of winning the third title for KKR after missing the playoffs last season due to the net run rate. KKR has taken over the services of Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan Singh this year, while the left-handed player is pleased that players – notably Andre Russell and Sunil Narine – are fit at the start of the season. “We have really strong opportunities this year. I went through the experience last year, my freshman year as a captain, Brendon McCullum’s first year as a coach. Learning more and more about the players who would greatly benefit us this year. We’re in a really strong position, we have guys who are fully fit right now and if you look down the line, especially on paper, it (our team) looks pretty strong, “ Eoin Morgan concluded. Also Read: IPL 2021: CEO of CSK confirms Moeen Ali has not filed a request to remove a logo from Jersey







