In Jalen Suggs’s football career: Gonzaga hero was high school star QB, has ties to Terrell Suggs

Jalen Suggs: Final Four hero, impending NBA draft lottery, and … former soccer star?

Yes indeed. The phenomenal Bulldogs freshman is not only a great basketball talent, but also a former gridiron star who saw a lot of interest in recruitment when he came out of Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis.

That’s not his only connection to football, either: he’s part of a pretty accomplished pedigree as well as a distant relationship with the defensive NFL standout Terrell Suggs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jalen Suggs’s football career, his high school stats, and the attention he received as one of the most sought-after football recruits in the 2020 class:

What sports did Jalen Suggs play in high school?

Suggs was a two-sport athlete in high school and excelled at both basketball and football. In the former, he led Minnehaha Academy to three consecutive Minnesota 2A state titles before his senior season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was a five-star recruit and the # 11 overall player in the class of 2020 as a combo guard, per 247Sports’ composite rankingsThe site lists 22 scholarship offers he’s received to play basketball, including Gonzaga (obviously), Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, and more.

But he also received a lot of attention as a two-way football player. As a senior at 6-4, 205 pounds for SMB, a cooperative of St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy and Blake, he led the team to the 4A Minnesota State runner-up. The year before, he helped the team win the state championship. He was the No. 384 player in the 2020 class, the No. 15 dual-threat quarterback, and the No. 2 player in the state of Minnesota per 247Sports’ composite rankings

Because of his athletic prowess, Suggs was named MaxPreps’ Male Athlete of the Year in May 2020. In addition, high school became the first athlete in Minnesota high school history to be named Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball in the same season.

What were Jalen Suggs high school stats?

American football

According to the Baltimore sun, the 6-5, 200 pound quarterback / defensive back passed for 2,213 yards and 25 touchdowns and raced for 978 yards and 12 touchdowns as senior. He also added nine interceptions to the defense and returned two for touchdowns.

As for his junior year, MaxPreps Suggs records throw for 1,578 yards and 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 604 rush yards on 99 carriers (6.1 yards per carry) and eight scores. He caught two passes for 14 yards and also a score. Defensively, he hit 20 tackles, one for a loss of four interceptions and six defended passes.

Basketball

According to the Spokesperson Review (Spokane, Wash.)Suggs averaged 23.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 steals per game as a senior, finishing with 2,945 career points.

Is Jalen Suggs related to Terrell Suggs?

Yes. Per the Sun is the father of Jalen Suggs, Larry Suggs, the great-nephew of Terrell Suggs, who lived in Minnesota until he moved to Arizona in ninth grade. Terrell Suggs played linebacker / defensive end for the Baltimore Ravens (2003-18), Arizona Cardinals (2019) and Kansas City Chiefs (2019), earning Pro Bowl selections seven times and first-team All-Pro in 2011.

He also helped Jalen Suggs’s father start the Minnesota basketball program Grass roots hissMost standout football seems quite happy to see the Gonzaga star coming out in March Madness:

Which teams did Jalen Suggs recruit into football?

Per 247 SportsSuggs has received scholarships from the following schools:

Georgia

Iowa

Iowa State

Michigan state

Minnesota

Nebraska

Ohio state

He also got some interest in playing quarterback for one of the greatest college football coaches of all time: Alabama’s Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide coach discussed his evaluation of Suggs as a quarterback on Friday.

Well I vaguely remember him as a player and he was a really good player, Saban said, via 247SportsHe’s a really good basketball player, you know, so I can’t argue with anyone about the choice he made in terms of, you know what he knows (for the) future and how he’s trying, you know, a career build in athletics. So he was a fine young man, he was a good leader.

He was a very talented player, and you know I love watching him play. He always enjoyed playing with guys you think you know a little bit so I really enjoyed watching them play and those guys have a good team no doubt.

Here are some of the highlights of Suggs’ quarterback at SMB: