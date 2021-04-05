Call to assist with medical bills for 16-year-old injured in crash – The Royal Gazette





Taken: April 5, 2021 8:01 AM

Supporters and benefactors gathered for tennis-loving teen David Goonewardewe at Easter (photo from online) A call to help with medical expenses for a teenager who fought for his life after a crash a week ago raised $ 60,000 in just two days. Friends of 16-year-old David Goonewardewe, a sporty Warwick Academy student, posted online that he was a fighter with a strong and resilient nature, yet caring and kind to those around him. He was one of four young men in a car that hit a wall along Knapton Hill Road on Monday, near the intersection with Idle Acres Road. Friends on the fundraising site GoFundMe said David had spent that day with friends and was on his way to one of their homes for a sleepover when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle. Rescuers and firefighters worked to free David from the wreckage after they determined that he was unresponsive on the spot. The fundraiser said the kind and caring David was placed in a medically induced coma at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital because of a head injury. Another teenager suffered a leg injury in the crash and was released from hospital after treatment. The Florida-based group of family friends behind the fundraiser wrote that David was an active sportsman, with a passion for racquet sports, especially tennis and table tennis, and that he represented Bermuda abroad at table tennis tournaments. They said that David’s friends felt lost and separated without him, and added, We pray for David’s healing and full recovery, but we know that his journey will be very long and very difficult. It takes time, effort, energy and the support of many specialists to get David back to doing the things he loves most, such as exercising, working out in the gym, hanging out with his friends and siblings. As good friends of David, we want to help his family in every way we can. We chose to set up this page to raise as much money as possible to support his medical expenses and help his recovery. His family was not available for comment yesterday. But hundreds of supporters sprang into action over Easter weekend to flood the fundraising page with statements of support with donations far exceeding the original $ 15,000 goal. The message closed online: Please support us in the fight for David and make him once again the fun, friendly and energetic soul we all know. He is loved by so many and deserves to be back in the world with the rest of us.

