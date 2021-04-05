Cricket at the Olympics? ICC forms a committee to explore the possibilities

Any cricket fan’s dream of seeing the sport become a part of the Olympics could soon become a reality. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formed an Olympic Committee for the sole purpose of examining when and how cricket can be added to Olympic events. In addition, the ICC has also asked her Member States to examine the financial benefits and nuances of such a movement.

If things go according to plan, we can see this becoming a reality as early as the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Of course, this requires a lot of thought before this can become a reality. From the financial commitment that each member state of the ICC makes possible, to the format of the game itself, the locations and finally the potential scheduling conflict – there are many, many things to keep in mind here.

Nonetheless, it’s still a major boost that cricket has a reconnaissance committee for the Summer Olympics. Cricket was only played once as part of the event, during the 1900 Olympics in Paris. At the time, Great Britain beat France by 158 points.

Since then, a plethora of other sporting events have been added to the Olympics, much to the chagrin of cricket fans. So much so that even breakdancing is now one part of the 2024 Paris Games

BCCI is still on the fence, but in principle provides support

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has supported the inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles 2028 Games, but has sought further clarification on some important details, such as the board of the International Olympics Committee.

One of the most powerful cricket bodies in the world, the BCCI, is approaching the matter with caution, for understandable reasons. The board would not want the matches to interfere with India’s international cricket schedule, or conflict with the Indian Premier League.

That said, if cricket became a part of the Olympics, that would be great news for all parties involved. Even BCCI can take advantage of the fact that its Men in Blue represents the country at the highest possible level in search of the coveted gold medals.

Huge Financial Benefits?

First and foremost, the addition of cricket to the Olympics will lead to a greater following of fans and, consequently, to lucrative sponsorships, broadcasts and advertising opportunities. Cricket, right after football, is one of the most popular sports in the world. To see them both be part of the prestigious Olympics will really be a sight to behold and all the major brands, franchises and every possible company will try to play in this spirit.

Second, online cricket betting is also likely to see a significant spike. While the odds are unlikely to change much from a regular international series, the betting action would still be exciting and intense simply because it’s an event that only lasts once every four years like websites like 10Cric offers a wide variety of cricket opportunitiesThis indirectly translates into more viewership and tax revenue.

Finally, this recording will really put cricket on the world map, in every sense of the word. Making it an Olympic sport could potentially lead to new Member States accepting cricket and developing the sport at grassroots level in their country. From a viewers’ perspective, this means a new, sustained fan base not only for the cricket games at the Olympics, but also on the regular tour.

The decision on this will likely be made four years before the 2028 games.