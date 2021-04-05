Washington Football Team mock draft: Round-by-round free safety options

The Washington football team has different team needs as the draft gets closer and one of those needs is free safety.

Improper draft versions generate a mix of reactions at this time of the year. Many fans are exhausted from watching so many predictions and while there is no known medical diagnosis, it is safe to say that “false fatigue” is real when we get to the actual trek month.

However, if the spot suddenly disappeared at this time of year, those same fans would be screaming for more. It’s addictive and we’re more than happy to feed that hunger and quench that thirst. Keep in mind that moderation is the key to surviving fake fatigue.

Oh, what the heck! We have another Washington Football Team trial today and you’ll love what we’ve put together. No, really, you’ll love it!

We have a new special mock up for you today and it’s the first of a four-part series. The focus for today is free safety and this mock will only feature that position, for the sole purpose of informing you of round-to-round options on the position. The next three mockups for this format will focus on linebackers, tight ends, and tackles or wide receivers – that final special mock will be one or the other, but we’ll keep it a secret for now.

Free safety is a team need, and the Washington Football Team will likely select one or more from the design. The chances of drawing one in the first four rounds are high and another can be added late in the design. The Troy Apke experiment has never worked and the draft comes along reasonably well Deshazor Everett and Jeremy ReavesHowever, there will be significant upgrades to the Free Security Corps at some point during this low season.

The format we are going to use for this series is simple. The first three rounds and rounds four through seven contain brief descriptions for each player. Let’s take a closer look at the free protections Washington could focus on in the design.