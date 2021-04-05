Sports
The Bobcats boys tennis team is working on improvement
The Grandview Heights boys tennis team has little experience, but fourth-year coach Kathy Kinnard expects the Bobcats to improve quickly.
We have three players back, but everyone else is new to the sport, Kinnard said. They’re all athletic kids, so if they can get to the ball they’ll do well and pick things up quickly. Turn them around to see who fits where.
Juniors Connor Hayes, Max Lauer and Tyler Schmied have the most experience. Lauer played second and third singles as a freshman before being canceled last season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Hayes played a double play, while Schmied played third basehits and second double play.
Max Lauer is our number 1 (singles player), said Kinnard. He is our best player and our most skilled player.
He’s taken some lessons and he knows how to hit the ball. He played a number of varsity games as a freshman, but it’s always hard to compete with everyone’s best player (singles in the beginning).
Freshman senior Kieren Bode started the opening game in the second singles and Hayes was in the third singles. The Bobcats won that game 5-0 vs. Columbus West on March 30, and also defeated Bloom-Carroll 3-2 on March 31.
I like singles (than doubles) more because you trust yourself more, Hayes said. You don’t have to depend on someone else for any point. It’s just you, the ball and the other person.
The coach has emphasized consistency, and I am much more consistent. At our level, consistency wins games because you can usually wait for the other to lose a point instead of taking too much risk.
In the opener, Lauer (6-0, 6-0), Bode (6-1, 6-3) and Hayes (6-0, 6-1) all won singles, while Schmied and junior Hayden Roemer won 6 – won 0, 6-0 in the first doubles and juniors Dominic Moretti and Adam Narcelles won 6-2, 6-1 in the second doubles.
Much of this team keeps us in the team spirit, Lauer said. Most of the game is the mental game and you need to be able to stay in the right mental game especially when you play doubles.
When playing doubles, make sure your partner has the right mindset and encourage everyone. Let them know when they make a good shot or game.
Juniors Sam Elliott and Jake Leach and freshman Roman Donovsky will also be looking at court, according to Kinnard.
I don’t see where anyone has locked themselves in the second and third (singles courts) or on both doubles fields, Kinnard said. For the first few weeks, you may see many changes in the setup.
The weather has been good for us and they are getting better, but they have no experience. It’s one thing to hit a tennis ball, but when you have to put things together for points it’s a bit different. In high school tennis, each court is worth one point. We went to see who where we can make a better team.
WITHIN THE BOBCATS
Trainer: Kathy Kinnard, Season Four
Next game: April 12 in Worthington Christian
Main athletes: Kieren Bode, Connor Hayes, Max Lauer, Hayden Roemer and Tyler Schmied
@DisweekHennen
