Table tennis. Can Caen TTC become champion of France?

Xavier Renouvin (left) with three of his four players: Wang Yang, with whom he talks, Antoine Hachard and Stéphane Ouaiche, in the background. (© AC / Sport in Caen)

Almost confidential in the eyes of the general public, the Table tennis found the recipe to draw attention to him this season. The seven cities involved in the battle for the title of champion of France in any case have reasons to be passionate about the elite competition of the little white ball. Caen is part of. Designated against an outsider at the start of the exercise, the Normandy club is one of several teams in the fray. While there are only five more games to go, it is far from trivial.

Where is Caen TTC?

Caennais’s sixth place is misleading, as the results show (seven wins for six defeats). Certainly, five teams represent Xavier Renouvin’s gang. But all these beautiful people, with Pontoise (seventh tie), are held in four small points. It is almost nothing to know that even a loss can result in points when pinging. However, beware, “many teams do not have their calendars up to date”, Caen’s coach recalls. Morez played 12 games, Caen 13 and Hennebont 14. But the surprising defeats of Morez in La Romagne (3-1) and Pontoise in Saint-Denis (3-1) on the last day have rejected the cards even more.

Why is the ranking so tight?

The Pro A has become much more homogeneous in recent years. The era of the single riders from Chartres or Pontoise is over. “There are fewer leaders in the world top 15,” explains Xavier Renouvin. There is no player above the side who can have an exceptional relationship. “Even the best Pro A players have left a few games this season, such as Caennais Wang Yang. In addition, the point reform implemented a few years ago is a complete game changer. A hooked match can yield three points for the winner and two for the loser. And while the levels have been tightened …

As long as he’s not too tactically in trouble, Wang Yang confirms he’s one of the best players in Pro A. (© AC / Sport in Caen)

Does Caen have a card to play?

The Caen are four points behind the leader, whom they will face, and five games to play. Obviously, they have a card to play for the title in the same way as the other six teams next to them. It’s “small” for Xavier Renouvin, but it exists. However, the cautious Caen coach prefers to reason differently. “Our ambitions remain intact compared to what we announced at the start of the season: simple maintenance, if possible in the first half of the table. We have to move forward step by step. “Today Caen is aiming for the top 5.” To look higher it will depend on the results of others.

What are the keys to Caen?

Caen got the job done by beating the last two, Istres and Villeneuve, in their last two matches. Now, apart from the dangerous Saint-Denis team (April 15), it only has direct opponents: Morez, tonight, then Hennebont on April 13, Angers on May 18, and La Romagne on June 1. Faced with these formations, the Caen TTC alternated the good and the bad in the first leg. However, he showed that he was capable of the best, whether against Rouen (win 3-0) or Hennebont (win 0-3). At the end of the season, the consistency that the Caennais has so far lacked will be decisive. Wang Yang’s presence will also be an important asset. With one exception, Caen always lost when he wasn’t playing.

Is the reception of Morez already decisive?

Caen TTC will finally play the match that counts for the first day of Pro A next Monday, April 5, 2021 (6.30pm). The stakes are high against the Jura champions of France in 2019. “They lost in a very surprising way in La Romagne, which proves that they can experience difficulties, “explains Xavier Renouvin. They have a result obligation to us. Beaten 3-0 in the previous showdown, without being able to compete, Caen will take revenge. We will have to take points, even in the event of a defeat, to stay in the race and have an exciting end to the season.