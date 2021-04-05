NFL plans to eliminate Week 1 ‘Monday Night Football’ doubleheader this season, according to report

The NFL will be making some significant changes to its schedule in the coming seasons as a result of the new television contract and 17-game season, and there is one change that may have mixed reviews among fans. The double headline of ‘Monday Night Football’ that was a staple of the Week 1 schedule will be eliminated starting this season, according to Peter King of NBC Sports

According to King, on January 8, 2022, the league will replace the doubleheader with a doubleheader from week 18 on Saturday – which will feature two games with teams with playoff implications. The Saturday doubleheader in the last week of the regular season was added to the NFL’s new television contracts and will begin this season.

The one Week 1 Monday Night Football game is expected to start at 8:15 PM ET, the same time as the other Monday games during the season. The ‘Monday Night Football’ doubleheader has been a staple of the schedule since 2006, as the late game (usually from 10:15 p.m. ET) involved the West Coast teams. The week 18 doubleheader can feature any team in the league fighting for a playoff spot or division title, and will not be geographically limited.

The NFL Week 18 schedule is expected to follow this format:

Two Saturday games (late afternoon and prime time)

13 games in the early and late Sunday afternoon window

A “Sunday Night Football” game featuring the best flexed game of the weekend

Saturday’s doubleheader games will be adjusted, so fans won’t know which teams will play that weekend until December. While the week 1 doubleheader is gone, fans are getting more quality football in the final week of the season – a more than fair tradeoff for the league.