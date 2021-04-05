DraftKings Sportsbook kicks off MLB season with new player promotion





With the calendar moving to April, that marks the start of the 2021 MLB season. With the usual platitudes and splendor associated with the return of baseball, this also marks the beginning of the gambling season for one of the most popular sports. With a game volume of more than six months, often without any competition in North American team sports, it is considered the bread and butter of professional and high volume gamblers. For those who have not yet boarded DraftKings Sportsbook, the top rated site has a lot for new players. Sign up, make an eligible deposit of $ 5 or more and receive $ 100 in free bets on a $ 1 or more moneyline bet if the selected team takes a hit during the game. The deal is good all April. Some people are still waiting to try out one of America’s best sportsbooks. This is a golden opportunity to get started in nine of the ten states currently available for the site (sorry Pennsylvania). Signing up for the site is a breeze, the book will ask for proof of identity (21 to create an account) and get players up and running in minutes. For those who already use DK for everyday fantasy, it is free to link and share the accumulated balance. When registering, enter the promotional code ‘TelevisionTo qualify for the offer. To protect data and proprietary information, we encourage players to log in to the secure website. Once the account is created, download the app and play on the go (if available). Deposit from a bank account or credit card to get started, then choose a game; bet the Angels and win money when Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout score a hit. Put a dollar on the Brewers and get a c-note if Christian Yelich or Lorenzo Cain get a single. Take the Nationals for a dollar and earn $ 100 when Juan Soto cuts a single one. Even if the team doesn’t win, you do. Once the game is over and the ticket is cleared, the account will be credited with the $ 100 in free bets. The credits are paid in four bets of $ 25 each to be played within seven days of receipt. Having these free bets gives new players a great opportunity to try out some of the different offers on DraftKings. Make an early bet and bet some money on the Final Four, hold on and use that money on the Masters, then go later in the month and place an in-play bet on any NBA or NHL action. Maybe save one for football or the ever-popular international table tennis competition. The bets must be used or the credits will disappear. They cannot be cashed out, voided, used in parlays, odds boosts or other promotional offers. Use the bets wisely, but find a good price or an interesting situation to play. Experienced gamblers know that baseball is a great opportunity to build bankrolls over the gravel of 162 games. For new players, this DraftKings deal is an opportunity to familiarize yourself with one of the best sportsbooks in the country. So sign up, pick a team and get going.

