Bavuma appears to confirm that De Kock has violated the false field law





South Africa captain Temba Bavuma praised Quinton de Kock for being smart when Fakhar Zaman was contentiously exhausted in the second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa on Sunday. Fakhaw was fired for 193 in the last over of the game and ran back to the goalkeeper’s end for a second run. The Pakistani opener appeared to have been tricked by the Kock behind the stumps, slowed and turned while De Kock pointed to the non-attacker’s end. Distracted, Fakhar was left too short of his ground when Aiden Markram’s throw rattled the stumps. If De Kock had been cited by the umpires as deliberately cheating on Fakhar, Pakistan would have received five runs while the batsman was not declared as directed by the MCC, then Law 41.5.1 states: It is unfair for any fielder to intentionally attempt, by word or action, to distract, mislead or obstruct one of the batsmen after the batter has received the ball. After the game, Bavuma praised De Kock and seemed to suggest that his move was deliberate: “Maybe some people might criticize it for not being in the spirit of the game,” Bavuma said. ‘But it was an important wicket for us. Zaman came close to our goal. Yes, it was smart of Quinny. “You always have to look for ways, especially when things aren’t going well, you have to find ways to reverse the momentum. Quinny did. I don’t think he broke the rules in any way. It was a smart cricket. Nonetheless, Bavumas’ statement appeared to contradict what teammate Tabraiz Shamsi said on Monday, with the wrist spinner claiming that de Kock did not speak or point at the batsman, and that he asked a fielder to back up to the non-attackers. [sic] end. Subscribe to the Wisden Cricket Youtube Channel for post-match rewards, player interviews, analysis and more.







