Flood wants to build consistency while gaining confidence for KHS tennis | Kearney High School





Flood understood the cancellation of the spring sport last season. So she didn’t take it too hard when she found out, even if she had a strong freshman year. I was super disappointed, just like any athlete, but I knew if it meant everyone was safe that was the right thing to do, Flood said. I’ve been willing to give up a season if it kept people healthy. During the pandemic, Flood continued to work on her game. She went to Harmon Park every afternoon to practice her spanking and serving. Sometimes she took private lessons. There were also times when she would train with some of her peers, including her teammates, some from the boys’ team, and even players from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Last year, Kearney would have one senior on the selection. Even though the Bearcats have quality depth and are on the cutting edge, some of them play their first matches at the varsity level. Canceling the season has hit us quite a bit, Saulsbury said. Last year was a real growth year and a lot of experience was gained. Unfortunately we did not get that and it did not happen. So now you have sophomores and juniors playing varsity and they haven’t really had any competition experience. They are still like their freshmen, sophomores, even though they are a year older. The Bearcats have 34 players on the team. Normally that would be the average for Kearney High, but there are high expectations. After two games, the Bearcats have eliminated Holdrege and won the North Platte Invitational on Thursday, so they look like they are on the right track.

