ACC announces 2020 volleyball awards





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Pitt junior outside hitter Kayla Lund has been named the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Volleyball Player of the Year and headlines the All-ACC Team on Monday. The awards were based on a vote of the league’s head coaches. Louisville received the four remaining annual awards, as senior Tori Dilfer was named Setter of the Year, sophomore middle blocker Amaya Tillman was named Defensive Player of the Year, outside hitter Anna DeBeer was named Freshman of the Year, and Dani Busboom Kelly became named Coach of the Year. Lund is the first ACC student athlete to be named Player of the Year twice. The senior is in the top five of the league in points (third, 323), kills (fifth, 275) and aces (fifth, 28). The Pasadena, California native helped the Panthers finish undefeated in the spring, winning all 12 of their games. Dilfer leads the ACC and is in the top 20 in the NCAA in assists per set with 10.93. The Los Gatos, California senior is indicting a Louisville attack that is among the nation’s leaders in strokes (13th, .285) and kills per set (21st, 14.08). Tillman leads the league and ranks third in the country in blocks per set with 1.65. She leads a solid Louisville defense that is the best nationally this season in blocks per set this season with 3.25 and is 17th in the opponent’s success rate (.132). Born in Louisville, Kentucky, DeBeer is ranked 10th in the league in kills per set with 3.17. The rookie outside hitter has a .283 hitting percentage and an average of 1.50 digs per set. Busboom Kelly led Louisville to their third ACC Championship, winning 13 league matches. Under her leadership, the Cardinals lead the nation in blocks per set and lead the league in percentage hitting from the opponent. Louisville is also among the top five in the ACC in hitting percentage (second, .285), kills per set (second, 08/14), and assists per set (12.58). Thirteen different schools are represented on the All-ACC team, led by Louisville and Notre Dame with five awards each. Four student athletes were recognized from the state of Florida, followed by three each from Duke, Georgia Tech, and Pitt. Miami, North Carolina, and NC State each had two selections, and Boston College, Clemson, Syracuse, and Wake Forest each had one. Four ACC teams earned berths in the 2020 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship: No. 11 seed Louisville, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and Pitt. The first round is scheduled for April 14. ACC Volleyball Awards 2020

Player of the year: Kayla Lund, Sr., OH, Pitt

Defensive Player of the Year: Amaya Tillman, So. MB, Louisville

Setter of the year: Tori Dilfer, Sr., S, Louisville

Freshmen of the year: Anna DeBeer, Fr., OH, Louisville

Coach of the year: Dani Busboom Kelly, Louisville First team All-ACC Emma Clothier **, So., MB, Florida State

Taryn Knuth ^ ****, Sr., MB, Florida State

Julia Bergmann ^ **, So., OH, Georgia Tech

Mariana Brambilla ^ ***, Jr., OH, Georgia Tech

Anna DeBeer, Fr., OH, Louisville

Tori Dilfer, Sr., S, Louisville

Aiko Jones **, So., OPP, Louisville

Anna Stevenson **, Sr., MB, Louisville

Elizaveta Lukianova ***, Sr., OH, Miami

Melissa Evans ****, Sr., OPP, NC State

Charley Niego ***, Jr., OH, Notre Dame

Zoe Nunez **, Jr., S, Notre Dame

Kayla Lund ****, Sr., OH, Pitt

Chinaza Ndee ***, Sr., RS, Pitt Second team All-ACC Amaka Chukwujekwu **, Sr., MB, Boston College

Camryn Hannah, Fr., OH, Clemson

Mackenzie Cole, Jr., L, Duke

Ade Owokoniran **, Jr., OH, Duke

Payton Schwantz, Sr., OH, Duke

Morgan Chacon, So., OH, State of Florida

Jasmyn Martin **, Sr., OH, State of Florida

Matti McKissock **, Jr., S, Georgia Tech

Amaya Tillman **, So., MB, Louisville

Savannah Vach **, So., S, Miami

Jade Parchment, Jr., OH, NC State

Caroline Meuth **, So., OH, Notre Dame

Lindsey Miller, Fr., MB, Notre Dame

Sabrina Starks, Jr., MB, Pitt All-Freshman Team Camryn Hannah, OH, Clemson

Anna DeBeer, OH, Louisville

Aziah Buckner, OH, North Carolina

Kaya Merkler, OH, North Carolina

Aubrey Hamilton, OH, Notre Dame

Lindsey Miller, MB, Notre Dame

Hattie Monson, L, Notre Dame

Lauren Hogan, L, Syracuse

Ashley Slater, OH, Wake Forest ^ stands for unanimous selection

* indicates number of career All-ACC awards







