Patriot League GEICO Football Players of the Week announced (4.5.21)





BETHLEHEM, Pa. Fordham took home three of the four Patriot League GEICO weekly football awards when the League office announced the awards. Bucknell received a weekly honor after securing a spot in the Patriot League Championship Game. Fordham senior running back Trey Sneed registered 155 yards of total attack and two touchdowns to collect Patriot League Football GEICO Offensive Player of the Week. Second defender Stephen Williams II intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble to earn the title of defender of the week. Junior placekicker / punt Nic Leinenweber was named Special Teams Player of the Week after connecting all five extra-point tries and making his only shot for field goal in the Rams 40-8 win over Colgate. Bucknell freshman defensive lineman Mike Bright Jr. Patriot League Football captured GEICO Rookie of the Week after registering 2.0 sacks to take the South Division title and a spot in the Patriot League Championship Game. Bucknell junior wide receiver Dominic Lyles, senior placekicker Ethan Torres and senior linebacker Gerrit Van Itallie, along with Lehigh senior linebacker Pete Haffner and freshman defensive back LaTreil Wimberly all received honorable mentions for their performances on Saturday. The Patriot League Football Players of the Week are selected by ballot by members of the League media and each school’s sports advisers, who are not eligible to vote for their student athletes. 2020-21 Patriot League Spring Football Standings School DIV. DIV. PCT. PL PL PCT. NORTH Holy Cross 1-0 1,000 2-0 1,000 Fordham 1-1 0.500 1-1 0.500 Colgate 0-1 .000 0-2 .000 SOUTH Bucknell! 2-0 1,000 2-0 1,000 Lafayette 0-1 .000 1-1 0.500 Lehigh 0-1 .000 0-2 .000 Captured a place in the Patriot League Championship Game Week five games

Saturday April 10 Lehigh at Lafayette (ESPN +), 12.30pm

Fordham in Bucknell (ESPN +), 1pm

Holy Cross in Colgate (ESPN +), 5pm PATRIOT LEAGUE SOCCER ATTACKING PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Trey Sneed, Fordham, Sr., RB, Orange Park, Fla./Fleming Island * Cut sped 93 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns to lead Fordham to a 40-8 victory over Colgate.

* The Orange Park, Florida, also caught five passes for 62 yards, earning him 155 all-purpose yards.

* He scored on touchdown runs of two and three meters in the fourth quarter. PATRIOT LEAGUE FOOTBALL DEFENSE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Stephen Williams II, Fordham, So., DB, Jacksonville, Fla./Trinity Christian Academy Williams intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble that returned him 25 yards in Fordham’s 40-8 win over Colgate.

* The first interception of the second defensive back and the return of the fumble both led to the Rams touchdowns.

* He also made two tackles for a Fordham defense that forced seven Raiders turnovers. PATRIOT LEAGUE SOCCER SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Nic Leinenweber, Fordham, Jr., PK / P, Neptune Beach, Fla./Episcopal School * Leinenweber connected on a 35-meter field goal and went 5-for-5 on extra points in the Rams 40-8 win over Colgate.

* He averaged 37.8 yards on five kicks and landed two within the Raiders 20-yard line.

* The Neptune Beach, Fla. Native started seven times for 398 yards (56.9 yards / kick), with only three returned. PATRIOT LEAGUE FOOTBALL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Mike Bright Jr., Bucknell, Fr., DL, Woodland Park, NJ / Hotchkiss School (Conn.) * Bright sacked a game-high 2.0 and was part of a Bucknell defense that limited Lehigh to 190 yards of total fouls in a 6-0 shutout win to secure a spot in the Patriot League Championship Game.

* His second sack came on Lehigh’s final run of the game to help the Bison seal victory.

* Bright and the Bison defense kept the Mountain Hawks 23 rushing yards. FAIR MENTIONS

Dominic Lyles, Bucknell, Jr., WR, Washington, DC / DeMatha

Lyles matched a single-game program-record with 14 receptions, while he accounted for 103 yards from Bucknells 147 receiving yards in a 6-0 win over Lehigh. Ethan Torres, Bucknell, Sr., PK, Great Falls, Va./Bishop OConnell * Torres accounted for all six Bucknells points in a 6-0 win over Lehigh to claim the South Division title and a spot in the Patriot League Championship Game. Gerrit Van Itallie, Bucknell, Sr., LB, Mahwah, NJ / St. Josephs Regional * Van Itallie made a team-high seven tackles and 1.0 sack to help Bison’s defense keep Lehigh on a total attack of 190 yards in a 6-0 shutout victory. Pete Haffner, Lehigh, Sr., LB, State College, Pa./ State College

Haffner made a game-high 11 tackles to help the Mountain Hawks defense limit Bucknells’ attack to 239 yards and a few field goals in a 6-0 loss. LaTreil Wimberly, Lehigh, Fr., DB, Glenarden, Md./CH Flowers

Wimberly finished with four tackles and two pass break-ups while keeping Bucknells Brandon Sanders on three catches for 24 yards. Part of a Mountain Hawks defense that limited the Bison to 147 passing yards. Offensive Player of the Week 3.15 Cole Northrup, Lafayette, Sr., QB

3.22 No games

3.29 Brandon Sanders, Bucknell, Jr., WR

4.5 Trey Sneed, Fordham, Sr., RB Defensive Player of the Week 3.15 Jordan Jackson, Holy Cross, Sr., DL

3.22 No games

3.29 Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, So., LB

4.5 Stephen Williams II, Fordham, So., DB Special Teams Player of the Week 3.15 Derek Ng, Holy Cross, Jr., PK

3.22 No games

3.29 Terrence Spence, Holy Cross, Fr., CB

4.5 Nic Leinenweber, Fordham, Jr., PK / P Rookie of the week 3.15 Marcus Joseph, Lafayette, Fr., DL

3.22 No games

3.29 Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross, Fr., QB

4.5 Mike Bright Jr., Bucknell, Fr., DL ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE

Entering its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continuously demonstrates that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot Leagues is achieved while affiliated institutions remain committed to the foundational principle of admitting and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.

