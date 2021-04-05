Sharjah Cricket Council announces second innings for CBFS





From left: Zaid Abbas, member of the Emirates Cricket Board; Nasser Akram, Sharjah Cricket Member; Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Khalaf Bukhatir and Waleed Bukhatir at the press conference at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. The legendary Cricketers Benefit Fund Series (CBFS) that catapulted Sharjah Stadium to the world stage and stands as a uniquely successful company is being reactivated with the aim of giving a major and tangible boost to harnessing emerging cricket talent in the region. The second innings of the phenomenally successful experiment will encourage local cricket academies to give their players the chance to compete against each other and gain vital experience, making cricket in the UAE a perfect channel to thrive from the ground up. With two-day test matches played by the elite division and the Under-19s, not to mention regular play opportunities for Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, the aim is to give local players expertise at an international level, and experience, an essential step towards achieving UAE testing status. Approved by the Sharjah Cricket Council (SCC) and under the auspices of UAE’s father of cricket, Abdulrahman Bukhatir, CBFS is designed to harness young talent and provide a world-class professional environment where they can hone their skills. “It is so encouraging to see the Bukhatir family continue to create a rich and diverse legacy. Thanks to their dedication and dedication, Sharjah is firmly on the global sports map and Sharjah Sports Council is proud to support this next phase of CBFS, ”said Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council. To explain the concept, Sharjah Stadium CEO Khalaf Bukhatir said, “As we all know, Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been actively involved in conducting national and international cricket since 1981. OD is a fact sanctified by the Guinness Book. Now we are venturing into a new dimension. This unique initiative by SCC aims to bring together all the reputed cricket academies in the UAE to play cricket in state-of-the-art cricket facilities in the iconic Sharjah cricket stadium. “ He added that his father’s dream was to create a facility for young people and to invest in them. In this competitive competition, there is Dhs 150,000 in prize money for the best performance. He added that this was just the first step in creating a global entity where young people from all over the world can come and train here in Sharjah. “This new platform provides the ideal opportunity for some razor-sharp games and serves as the perfect spawning spot for all aspiring and emerging UAE cricketers to showcase their talent in this competition,” he added. Sharjah Cricket Stadium Vice President Waleed Bukhatir, who worked out the format for the matches, said participation would be by invitation. “There will be 5 different age groups under 13, under 15, under 17, under 19 and elite teams where invitations will be sent. Only 8 cricket academy teams in each age group are invited to participate. In the Elite category there will also be 8 additional UAE top teams participating. What we ensure is a high level of talent and a dedication of seriousness on the part of those who participate. Preference is given to cricket entities that are regular throughout the year and are affiliated with a UAE cricket council. “ Those under 13 will play T20, T25 and T30 games, the Under 15 stallions will play the T20, T30 and T40 format, the Under 17 will go for the T20, T30 and 50 overs and the Under 19s will fight for honor over T20, 50 overs and two-day test matches. The categories also include an Elite Division where top UAE cricket clubs will play T20 matches, ODIs and 2-day test matches. The games are played in white with the use of pink and red balls depending on the day / night times of each game.







