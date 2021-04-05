Nebraska Spring Football Previews: Quarterbacks

Breakdown by class:

Junior – 1

Sophomore – 1

Redshirt Freshmen – 1

Freshman – 2

Departure

Luke McCaffrey – transfer to Louisville

Nebraska has a total of five quarterbacks in its roster,

Adrian Martinez

Logan Smothers

Brayden Miller

Matt Mask

Heinrich Haarberg

Three have scholarships – Martinez, Smothers and Haarberg. Three are from Kearney – Miller, Masker and Haarberg. Two are from Kearney Catholic – Masker and Haarberg. Only one is 65 – Haarberg.

I’m sure Nebraska doesn’t have a choice of five quarterbacks on the roster. They were clearly a little surprised when Luke McCaffrey decided to switch. Frost called him the future at least a few times, but his passing shouldn’t have been such a big surprise, as his brother had just transferred from Michigan after failing to win the runway there.

Good news is that most of last year’s production returns to Adrian Martinez for the last three seasons.

Martinez is a known quantity. If he plays well, Martinez earns recognition as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. He is physically talented. He can run. He can throw. Those are not the problems. The problems are mental. He tends to overthink, panic, compensate too little, compensate too much, I don’t know what’s wrong, but sometimes something indefinable takes over his brain and his steps sail over the tops of his wide-open recipients or they go straight in. the arms of an opponent. It’s mind-boggling.

If he can overcome the mental aspect of football, he is about to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in Nebraskas history. I would love to see this happen as Martinez seems like a great guy who never throws his teammates under a bus, always takes the blame for his performance, is mature for his age and hasn’t quite broken up despite the weight of expectations for an entire universe of Nebraska fans.

Logan Smothers is completely unknown. It’s almost as if he doesn’t exist, but was planted as a joke in our collective mind by Russians or the Chinese.

No one outside of the coaches and his teammates has ever seen Smothers play.

This is completely next to Luke McCaffrey, who we knew just about everything because of the McCaffrey name.

Logan smothers has nothing from anyone, anywhere. How unknown is he? Search Google for Login Smothers and you will get this:

Maybe it is, maybe for the best.

Given that the quarterback position tends to take all the blame or all the credit, at this point it might be best for Logan smothers to remain personally unknown to Nebraska fans for as long as possible, so we’re not crushing him with our expectations .

No one on this squad has completed a pass except Adrian Martinez. No one has performed running play. That is a very dangerous position for the team and a coach who badly need to improve this season.

Think what Nebraska will do if Adrian Martinez is injured.

Unknown Logan Smothers will have to bear the burden. When Smothers gets hurt or plays that badly, there were guys from Kearney who are even less experienced than him. Haarberg is supposed to be very athletic, but raw. Perhaps best if he gets some snaps on the field early in the season as Nebraska blows out an opponent.

(I’m usually eternally optimistic to the point of delusional thinking, but it keeps me from getting depressed about the soccer team. If you want to be pessimistic, you do and I’ll do it to me, okay?)

Maybe Nebraska will pick someone up from the transfer portal in the fall. They should learn about Frost’s attack in record time, something that has been shown to be nearly impossible.

There are as many quarterbacks on the roster as there are place kickers. Maybe one of the place kickers could practice throwing the ball.

2021 will be very interesting.