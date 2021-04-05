Cricket News 2021: Sheffield Shield Results, Queensland Bulls vs NSW Blues, Mitchell Swepson wicket, Shane Warne, Daniel Hughes





Mitchell Swepson stunned the cricket world and Daniel Hughes Monday at the Sheffield Shield, where he bowled the NSW opener for 16 with a pitch reminiscent of a Shane Warne stunner. Swepson played his first Shield game of 2021 after being sidelined for several months with a neck injury and roared to life to pick up the first wicket of the second innings. The 27-year-old’s delivery was thrown well beyond the stump, but the spinning ball rattled Hughes. Watch live coverage of The 2020/21 Marsh Sheffield Shield on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free now Swepson’s Warnie-esque wicket! 0:34 It immediately drew comparisons to Warnes’ famous delivery to Shivnarine Chanderpaul in 1996 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Teammate Marnus Labuschagne, who impressed with the bat, was quick to praise his teammate for making an immediate impact on his return. The guys were really excited and said it was a really good ball, he said. It turns out to be the difference for us, just like he was at the start of the season. Is that REALLY a catch? 0:39 Bat-in-hand Labuschagne was the best on Monday, hitting 11 fours to yield 112 runs – a total of 629 now at 69.88 over the summer. On stumps, Queensland led NSW by three runs, with Blues at 2-49. Swepson also picked up Kurtis Patterson’s wicket and while making a statement delivering the highlight to Hughes, Nathan Lyon also impressed with 5-128 from 48.2 overs. He took five of the seven best wickets for NSW and now has 39 wickets for the summer. However, Swepson now has 27 wickets in four games this Shield season, behind Lyon, Jackson Bird and Scott Boland. Gosh whiz. Swepson rips through Hughes with what you could safely call a ‘Chanderpaul’, a huge spin from the footsteps around the wicket #SheffieldShield – Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) April 5, 2021







