What’s most important in Saints’ upcoming QB fight? Here’s what Sean Payton had to say | Saints

1 min ago

Drew Brees’ NFL career is officially over, but the questions only start just before the Saints at quarterback.

Whether that quarterback is Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, or a mystery “TBD,” that race to be the next starting QB in New Orleans will be out of season.

Sean Payton, the longtime Saints coach, said this clearly, but he delved more into what he was looking for in that case. QB contest this week in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer

The important thing is to lead this team, lead the offense to scores – protect the football and score, Payton said in the report. There are certain commandments that we think are really important. Both have shown excellent leadership skills. Both were very selfless. It has been a very good room here for a while, even then Teddy [Bridgewater] was in the room. The rest will take care of themselves.

Jameis Winston: Why he signed a 1-year deal with the Saints and his drive to 'get that torch'

I just wanted a year to show that I can be an elite quarterback, that I will protect football, and that I am a CEO, Winston said. I am ready to lead a team, ready to lead an organization and lead a community to happiness.

While Winston has a significant lead at the start of his career – all of which came over five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – it was Hill who tied the knot with Brees who was sidelined for four weeks with rib and lung injuries in the 2020 season.

Hill went 3-1 as a starter, but struggled in his last game in that role, losing away to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. Winston saw his main action immediately after Brees’ injury in Week 10 and took over in the second half. when the Saints took a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. His only touchdown pass in a Saints uniform came on a trick play in the playoff loss to his former team.

Jameis Winston first spoke to the media on Tuesday after agreeing an agreement to re-sign with the Saints.


Winston re-signed in New Orleans for a one-year contract, while Hill is in the last guaranteed season of a two-year extension. He agreed to a contract that restructures this off-season for purposes of a salary cap that sets an additional four years to that deal, but all are void.

The live reps both quarterbacks signed up for in 2020 will be a bit of a jump start as the Saints evaluate their quarterback futures.

“They don’t start from scratch,” Payton said. “They both start from 500 or 1,000 or 1,500. We have information. We consider both guys to be really good players. We were happy to be with us and in our building and excited to work with them.”

MORE FROM PAYTON

When did Payton find out that Brees was retiring?

I was playing golf with Doug Miller, our PR director, and Drew had told me that Sunday he was going to announce it. I think it was Friday. I said to Doug, Hey, what’s the Sunday date? And he told me. And then I go: What was the date we signed Drew? And then all of a sudden it came together to tie it together for 15 years on the day. We had an idea after the season. He talked about it last year. It was different from a year ago.

This year we thought it happened, so the question was more when he would announce it, rather than if he would.

What's next for Teddy Bridgewater? Panthers' exchange for Sam Darnold raises QB questions

Teddy Bridgewater spent a season as the lead dog in an NFL team’s quarterback room, but that’s no longer the case with the Carolina Panther …

Did the offense work differently in games without Brees?

The violation was the violation, the communication, the system. It’s no different from an iPhone and an Android. So there is terminology that remains constant; that’s all. But it tries to look at what the strengths of the players are and how we can try to win every game. All, after going through that, Drew is clearly someone who is a winner and he understands and appreciates what it takes.

Are the Saints considering adding another QB to the design?

When it comes to design … you have to grade and not be afraid to write on top of your strength. When you put the final numbers on these quarterbacks, we were already close to drafting quarterbacks, we drafted later-round quarterbacks. Much of it just stands out where you stand and what you see in the player’s worth in that round.

For the full report from Sports Illustrated, click here

Jameis Winston is not afraid of a Saints QB match. That's why he drew again.

Going into this low season, Jameis Winstons path could have taken a few different arcs after his one-year internship with Drew Brees …

