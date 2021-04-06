



There is still time to make your championship predictions So you think you know your cricket, do you? Prove it! The Somerset County Cricket Club has partnered with our Principal County Championship partner WPA Health Insurance to give Somerset supporters the chance to test their cricket knowledge and win fantastic prizes in the Official WPA 2021 County Championship Predictions League. To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is predict some key milestones leading up to the 2021 County Championship season. Will Lewis Gregory become Somerset’s main wicket-taker? Will Somerset win the 2021 County Championship? Will James Hildreth score the most runs during the season? Of all those people who have come in so far: 73% of people predict that Somerset will participate in the Bob Willis Trophy

43% predict that Tom Abell will be our highest score

61% think Craig Overton will be the lead wicket taker

64% believe Somerset will win a red ball trophy this season

42 people think there will be a hat-trick for a bowler in Somerset this season

There is currently a 50/50 split as to whether a Somerset batsman will score a hundred at a success rate above 100 If you know better, register now! GO TO WPA PREDICTIONS LEAGUE A Somerset CCC first, this simple yet fun challenge gives supporters a chance to predict whether: Will Somerset win a red ball trophy this year?

Who will be Somerset’s main point scorer?

Will there be a hat-trick in Somerset this season?

Will Somerset score 500 runs in an innings? At the end of the campaign, the supporter closest to the performance on the field wins: A free SCCC membership for the 2022 season

A signed County Championship shirt

Your prizes are brought to you by Club Captain, Tom Abell Good luck! Registrations close at midnight on April 7, the day before our first County Championship match. Keep in mind that if more than one player gets every prediction correct, a winner will be chosen randomly. Make only one entry per email address. Back to News

