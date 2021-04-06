Irish hockey adds grad transfer goalie Galajda; St. Cyr to be transferred | Ndinsider

SOUTH BEND Notre Dame has added a hockey goalkeeper after losing another on the transfer portal.

Irish coach Jeff Jackson announced the addition of Cornell graduate transfer goalkeeper Matthew Galajda for the 2021-2022 season on Monday afternoon. He will replace Dylan St. Cyr, who, according to reports on the College Hockey News website, will transfer to Quinnipiac after graduating from Notre Dame in May.

We were excited to add Matthew to our program, Jackson said in a release. He has a very impressive record of his career at Cornell both academically and athletically, and not only is he a great goalkeeper, but he is also a great young man. It fits well with Notre Dame and our team culture.

The news came the same day Notre Dame announced that Nate Clurman, the team captain and a junior defender from Boulder, Colorado, had signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche National Hockey Leagues and would report to the teams. American Hockey League team the Colorado Eagles. That came eight days after junior right-wing Matt Steeves, the team leader in goals and points, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHLs Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 192-pound six-foot Galajda and his Cornell teammates, who are in the top 10 of the USCHO.com preseason poll, did not play hockey in 2020-21 season as the Ivy League chose to close its sports programs due to COVID-19. Galajda continued his studies at Cornell’s School of Hotel Administration, where he will receive his degree.

For his career at Cornell, Galajda has averaged 1.64 goals against, a .930 save percentage and a record of 60-15-9 with 19 shutouts.

Galajda earned the All-America award in 2017-2018 as a freshman as he led the country with an average of 1.51 goals against and nine shutouts, had a .939 serve percentage and set a record of 21-5-2. He was a finalist that season for the Mike Richter Award won by Notre Dames Cale Morris. He was also a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the country’s best player.

As a sophomore in 2018/19, Galajda had an 1.85 average, five shutouts, a .921 bailout rate and a 16-8-3 record.

As a junior in 2019-20, he was another Mike Richter Award finalist after compiling a 1.56 average with five shutouts, a .931 save percentage and a 23-2-4 record. When COVID-19 closed the season in March, Cornell was No. 1 in the USCHO.com poll.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound St. Cyr has two more years to qualify, one the result of a 2018 redshirt season. With another goalkeeper Nick Sanford graduating, sophomore Ryan Bischel will remain on the roster and will face Galajda. During the 2020-21 season, the 6-foot-1, 189-pound Bischel posted a 2.87 goals-against-average and .890 saves percentage in 10 games with a 3-4-1 record.

Bischel sustained an injury during training in January that allowed St. Cyr to take over and start 15 of the last 16 games of the season. St. Cyr, a native of Northville, Michigan, who played for the US National Team Development Program prior to his arrival at Notre Dame as a freshman for the 2017-18 season, recorded an average of 2.44, a .921 save rate, a 11-9-1 record and three shutouts during 23 games, including a pair of 2-0 road victories in the state of Michigan from February 26-27.

St. Cyr, who was a backup to Morris his freshmen and sophomore, turned off his junior campaign when Bischel arrived to serve as backup. Jackson alternated Bischel and St. Cyr for the most part in January, including a run in Minnesota from January 15-16 at then No. 1 Minnesota when the Irish swept the Golden Gophers. Bischels’ injury occurred in practice the following week.

Before his career, St. Cyr played in 34 games and had a 16-12-2 record with an average of 2.44, a .923 save percentage and five shutouts.

St. Cyr was in goal when Notre Dame lost 6-3 to Penn State in the quarter-finals of the Big Ten Tournament at the Compton Family Ice Arena. March 14. Despite a record of 14-13-2, the Irish would eventually earn their fifth NCAA in a row. tournament berth. But they would stop playing when positive COVID-19 tests upon their arrival for the Northeast Regional game in Albany, New York forced the team to withdraw before playing the best Boston College on March 27.