Orford & District Table Tennis Association prepares for the new season | The standard





David Rowbottom and Andrew McGrath were returned to leadership positions at the Orford & District Table Tennis Association's annual general meeting, continuing their uninterrupted 46 years at the helm. They are ably supported by the rest of the committee headed by Vice President Gareth Spring, Ian Wortley, Ray Young, David Warhurst, Tony Storer and David Cranwell. To get back into swing after the interrupted 2020, a practice evening on Wednesday April 7 will be followed by the opening tournament on Wednesday April 14. Both events are at Orford Hall from 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome. Pennant starts Wednesday, April 21 at the location of the home team. As it stands, there will be seven teams, including a new team from Port Fairy. There is an Olympic standard table tennis table at Yambuk, but there are no players to use it. Koroit, Hawkesdale, Macarthur, Woolesthorpe, Bessibelle and all points in between are places that have had in the past and can deploy teams again – only three players are needed. A number of teams use Orford Hall as their home ground, where in the past locations have ranged from wool sheds and football rooms to old schools and double garages all of which were quite cool to cold during the southwest winters, requiring some interesting means of keeping warm. to stay. the years. All players who are new to the district who want to dust off the bat and get back into the swing of table tennis are welcome to the practice tournament or opening tournament. If you have a team but no equipment, the club has one that can be loaned to teams with a suitable location. For more information contact David – 0429920120, Andrew – 0427816143 or Gareth – 5576 4217







