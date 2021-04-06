KU appoints deputy AD Travis Goff van Noordwest as new athletics director

Travis Goff, a 2002 graduate of the University of Kansas and born in Dodge City, was named the school’s new athletics director Monday afternoon, KU Chancellor Douglas Girod.

Goff becomes the fifth AD hired by Kansas since the late Bob Frederick retired in 2001.

It is truly an honor and privilege to lead the next chapter of Kansas Athletics, and I am immensely grateful to Chancellor Girod for his faith in me and our shared vision for the future, Goff said in a press release announcing the appointment. “As a native Kansan and Jayhawk alumnus, I am delighted to return to Lawrence with my family and to make this department a point of pride for our entire university. I can’t wait to get started.

Goff will be officially introduced to the Lied Center on the western campus of KU on Wednesday at 10:00 am and will start his new job immediately. Goff’s contract will pay him $ 700,000 a year for at least the first 3 years of a 5-year deal. The contract was signed Monday by Goff & Chancellor Girod, as well as lawyers for both.

Goff graduated from KU with degrees in journalism and sociology and Girod called his KU ties “an added bonus” that “will undoubtedly serve him well as he moves Kansas Athletics forward.”

The hiring comes just 26 days after KU and former AD Jeff Long agreed to part ways on March 10, after allegations of sexual harassment at LSU related to Long’s football rental, Les Miles, led to the impeachment of both men.

For reference, KU’s search for Long as Sheahon Zenger’s 2018 replacement took seven weeks. News of the hiring also comes just three days after KU announced that basketball coach Bill Self had signed a “lifetime contract” with the university.

Girod was advised in the search by KU alumni Linda Ellis Sims, Wayne Simien, Ray Evans and John Ballard, while the powerful search company TurnkeyZRG also supported the process.

Goff, 41, takes over the helm at his alma mater after nine years as a deputy AD at Northwestern, where he oversaw football, volleyball and baseball and was instrumental in the Wildcats fundraising, which has raised $ 440 million since his arrival.

Goff worked under former Northwestern AD Jim Phillips, who recently dropped out of school to become the next Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner. After Phillips’ departure, Goff was instrumental in helping Northwestern find the next AD. That job has yet to be filled.

Goff arrived at Northwestern after a stint as Associate AD for External Affairs at Tulane, where he received his Masters in Business Administration in 2007.

Travis stood out among the candidates for his experience, his reputation as a man of integrity and his proven ability to connect with faculty, staff, alumni and donors, “Girod said in the release.” I am particularly impressed by Travis’s vision for KU. Travis understands the challenges we face and the changing landscape of peer athletics. At the same time, he is well positioned to help us build on our recent successes in student-athlete healthcare, diversity and inclusion, and student-athlete academic achievement. ”

He comes to KU with experience in nine different coaching studies to his name and also as a recently appointed entrant to the athletics administration of both the Sports Business Journal and College AD publications.

Phillips, who called Goff both “an incredibly strong leader” and “a rising star” in College AD’s 2018 article, said in the KU press release that Kansas had made “an exceptional asset.”

Travis is an extraordinary leader who has been involved as a decision maker in all areas at Northwestern, ”said Phillips. He is a servant leader who will work tirelessly for all Jayhawk student athletes, coaches, administrators, alumni and fans. His vision, work ethic, and high intellect will serve Kansas well. ”

Goff inherits an athletic department with different needs that will draw his full attention right out of the gate.

In addition to hiring a full-time soccer coach to replace Miles, the KU men’s basketball program is still working through the NCAA infringement lawsuit against the program, which includes five level 1 offenses, including a lack of institutional scrutiny tag and a charge from the head . coach responsibility.

In addition to these efforts, Goff will be asked to lead the department through several post-pandemic financial challenges that will face Kansas Athletics with an annual budget 20-30% lower than it is used to.

Also, in the not-too-distant future, there is a threat of renegotiation of the Big 12’s television contracts, not to mention KU’s deals with third parties that some in the industry are predicting could lead another round of conferences.

Described by those who know him as “ a really good guy, ” Goff’s familiarity with all things Kansas, from his beginnings in Dodge City to his time as a student at KU and, later, a brief stint in the track and field before he went to Tulane, gave him a name to keep an eye on from the beginning of KU’s search.

Goff called his new job “ one of the most humble responsibilities and opportunities in athletics in college, ” saying that under his leadership the department would focus on “ advancing our student’s academic, social and athletic development. athletes; supporting our talented coaches and staff; make contact with alumni and donors; and, most importantly, building a culture where 16 proud programs can compete for Big 12 conferences and national championships, while representing our department, our institution and our community. ”

Stay connected with KUsports.com for much more information on this evolving story.