Northern clubs dominate senior cricket finals

CRICKET –

The 2020-21 season of the Central Coast Cricket Association has come to an end with the closing of the finals of the First and Second Grade Opens on the weekend from Saturday to Sunday, March 27-28.

During the two days of cricket at the Tuggerah Sporting Complex, the Northern Central Coast clubs showed their dominance with a second class win from Lisarow-Ourimbah over The Entrance and a first class win from The Entrance over Terrigal Matcham.

The First Grade match ended in a decisive victory for the Seagulls, beating the Bellbirds by eight wickets.

After winning the coin toss and sending the Bellbirds to bat, the Seagulls got off to a strong start through Mitch Starkeys bowling, taking three wickets, including Ryan James’ big wicket like a duck, to stagger the Bellbirds at 4 / 46.

However, the Bellbirds fought back with Kristian Mitchell and James Kennedy teaming up for a 95-run partnership to help the Terrigal team regain control of the game.

When Kennedy was sent off for a very well-made 51 runs, Harry Brien continued the good work before Dylan Bennett took two wickets in two balls, first sending Mitchell away for 59 and then captain Alex Patterson on the next ball for a duck.

This rapid change in momentum pushed the Bellbirds back on the ropes on 7/155.

Brien was joined by Nick Toohey and the pair added 22 runs before Brien crashed for 25 runs.

This led to the demise of the Bellbirds batting game, with the remaining hitters falling in quick succession for a final score of 187 runs.

Throughout these innings, Starkey continued his bowling form to finish 5/45, while Bennett and Adam Taylor took two wickets each.

Despite a strong finish, the Seagulls had a nervous start with bat in hand, rejecting Ashley Hardy for six runs of 31 balls.

From here, however, it was a direct shoot to the title for the top rated batting line-up that never gave the Bellbirds a different look.

After Ashley Hardys fired, Shaun Byfield was joined by Broc Hardy when the two entered into a 94-run second wicket partnership to put all the momentum on their side.

After Byfield was bowled, lbw, by Josh Bridge, for an excellent 68 runs, skipper Jeff Hemming joined young Hardy and the two ended with an 81-run unbeaten partnership to see The Entrance claim the premiership.

Hemming finished with 23 points not out, while Hardy reached 81 which did not come out, showing once again that he was a big game player.

For his impressive batting performance, Broc Hardy received the Damien Wright Medall as Man of the Match.

For Terrigal Matcham, it has been another year of near misses, meaning it has now lost three major finals in three years.

In second grade, The Entrance failed to take the win, with a better performing Lisarow Ourimbah team taking the premiership away after a very tough game.

For his great bowling scores of 8 wickets for 44 runs of 20.2 balls, Jason Buckley was named Man of the Match.

Match Reports, March 28-29

Scott Burkinshaw, Central Coast Cricket Association