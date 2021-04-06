Waynesburg appoints Aaron Giorgi football coach | Trib HSSN





Monday, April 5, 2021 | 8:43 PM Jeff Hestel | Mon Valley Independent Jefferson-Morgan coach Aaron Giorgi addresses his team during a game against Monessen last season. Aaron Giorgi has been named football coach at Waynesburg. Giorgi comes to neighbor Jefferson Morgan’s Raiders, where he amassed a 16-40 record in six seasons. He is a chemistry teacher at Jefferson Morgan. He takes over from Chad Coss, who died unexpectedly in December. “It’s all about the kids,” said Giorgi. “I want to bring Waynesburg back to the forefront. It is about the players, the community and the neighborhood. “When I was in high school, Waynesburg was put on a pedestal. It was Waynesburg and Washington. They were physical and intimidating. When they got off the hill in the black uniforms, it was game on. “ Giorgi graduated from Charleroi in 2003 and graduated from Waynesburg University in 2007. “Aaron has put together a good resume and is a good person,” said Waynesburg Athletic Director Justin Stephenson. “He has a good program and is very knowledgeable.” Before becoming head coach with Jefferson Morgan, he was an assistant coach with Carmichaels for five seasons and three years with Jefferson Morgan. “We already have a good base at Waynesburg,” said Giorgi. “Many of the returning players played on Friday evening.” Jefferson Morgan Athletic Director Scot Moore said the process to replace Giorgi has begun. The school will start processing applications until Wednesday, and it hopes to begin the application process on April 12 and hire someone mid-month. Paul Schofield is a tribune review writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter Keywords: Jefferson-MorganWaynesburg







