IMs will successfully progress in a difficult semester

Lily Dorstewitz, staff photographer

Since the official start on February 22, intramural games have run smoothly, with all games being played according to schedule, chief IM secretary Rachel Cohen said 21.

After adjusting to public health constraints last semester, the group of secretaries successfully performed inpatient operations, with the exception of a 10-day break in November due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases. This semester, IMs have continued without a break, and as the weather warms, they have slowly switched to outdoor games. Under the current schedule, badminton and knockout closed the playoffs on March 25 and March 24, respectively. Ladderball and spikeball started their season on March 15, and table tennis and pickleball started on March 29. Right now, the only season yet to begin is the second round knockouts, which starts next week on April 12.

Inpatient treatments were great fun, and a great way to de-stress by enjoying the company of others for a change, Ben Scher 23, Timothy Dwight IM secretary and a former sports reporter wrote for the news in an email. to the news. Inpatient treatments have gone according to plan so far and I hope they continue to do so. We have been lucky this semester that there was no outbreak hampering our ability to migrate across campus, and as a result, we did not have to cancel games as a direct result of COVID-19.

This IM season is virtually unchanged compared to last semester in terms of restrictions, with the only striking difference being the participation of second-year students, who were allowed to return to campus for the spring semester. Cohen told the news that sophomores were very feisty.

While player turnout is significantly lower than during a typical semester before COVID-19, it hasn’t changed dramatically from last fall. Timothy Dwight IM Secretary Jessica Li 22 told the news that select sports, such as spikeball and cornhole, which have been especially successful among freshmen, have had slightly less attendance compared to the fall. But she said overall IM participation has remained relatively unchanged since the fall, with sophomores completely replacing freshmen.

It’s different they don’t have for the first few years because they usually carry a lot of IMs, so that’s been a noticeable difference, Blaise Fangman 22, Silliman IM secretary, told the News. But I would also say the sophomores are absolutely thrilled to be back on campus.

Katie Quesada 22, Branford IM secretary’s chief, said that since the usual IM sports, such as flag soccer and football, cannot be played this year due to public health restrictions, many of the usual participants are not as involved this year. been. However, she said the new sports have spawned new audiences that were previously not interested in the usual sports.

Fangman told the news that in Silliman, the majority of players this season were sophomores, and Li similarly said sophomores were very keen to participate. Still, Wyatt Nabatoff 22, Morse IM secretary, said that compared to freshmen, who are more willing to participate in different sports, sophomores usually only consistently play in certain sports. He said the majority of sophomores involved in IMs this year were the ones who attended regularly last year. So it was more difficult to find a larger number of participants.

However, according to Scher, Li and Fangman, although sophomores have consistently participated, there has been an overall increase in game lump sums compared to a normal semester. Li said some colleges have forfeited games more often than others, meaning they aren’t involved in the season as often.

As weather conditions improve, outdoor sports spikeball and ladderball have seen continued interest from players.

We’ll still continue with indoor sports at Payne Whitney, but we’ve also started seasons with outdoor sports like spikeball, Cohen said. The improved weather provides more variety in sports. We are already halfway through our outdoor sports season and on schedule to continue for the rest of the school year.

While IMs differ significantly from normal, many students appreciate the community they have provided during distance learning.

IM participant Calvin Kaleel 22 told the Journals that given the circumstances this year, it is great that students can still get together and participate in community activities.

Likewise, Quesada shared that IMs have been encouraging her to leave her dorm room, and she has been forced to go out and come into contact with some familiar faces she hadn’t seen since her freshman year at Yale.

However, not everyone has moved so smoothly to the changes in IMs this semester.

IMs were nice, but they are clearly not the same as before, so I didn’t participate as much as last year, JR Stauff 23 wrote in a text to the news. The selection [of IMs] is both a blessing and a curse, because it allows me to play fun activities like knockout or table tennis, but I also miss the classic sports like real basketball and football.

Timothy Dwight is currently in the lead for the Tyng Cup with a total of 408 points.

Nicole Rodriguez [email protected]