MCA cancels local tournaments after BMC closes maidans | Cricket News





MUMBAI: Even as an empty Wankhede Stadium gears up to host its share of IPL matches in a bio bubble from April 10-25, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has suspended all of its local cricket tournaments.

This follows the guidelines of the state government due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the city.

It has been informed that the state government has closed all sites in the city.

The Comrade Shield had its first games last week, while the Kanga League knockout tournaments had started on Sunday.

The MCA has decided to suspend all of its cricket tournaments until further notice, following state government guidelines. Registration of players for local tournaments will also remain suspended until further notice. All affiliated clubs of the association are requested to make the same note, MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and jt secretary Shahalam Shaikh said in a statement posted on the MCA website.

In an email to MCA President Vijay Patil on March 27, Vice President Amol Kale had asked him to postpone all local tournaments in light of the increasing Covid-19 cases in the city.

It’s a good conversation. The guys who were at risk of contracting the infection while commuting on public transportation to play in these tournaments, an MCA official said.

About 10 field men at Wankhede Stadium had recently tested positive for Covid.

