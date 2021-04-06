3 new potential startups to watch in the spring

Last week, newly hired head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program resumed their spring ball run after about a week-long hiatus to contact drills due to COVID-19-related issues. Texas didn’t get much work in contact practice during their originally scheduled first two weeks of spring camp.

Sark and the Longhorns have now been back in action at spring camp about three days since the COVID-19 hiatus to end contact drills. Texas also has about three weeks until the spring football game arrives. The spring soccer game kicks off April 24 at 1:00 pm CT at the Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

All the changes that have happened so far for the Longhorns in this off-season are things that need to be processed by getting real reps to implement new ideas and schemes on both sides of the ball. Texas breaks in their second coaching staff and the arrangement changes on both sides of the ball in the last two offseasons.

What’s changing for Texas football this low season?

The difference is that the head coach changed this off-season, while Tom Herman remained constant last year. Herman was replaced by Sark as head coach on January 2, which led to the recruitment of key assistants / coordinators such as Pete Kwiatkowski and Kyle Flood.

Texas is also facing many off-season roster outages that could affect them this fall. New faces must rise on both sides of the ball if the Longhorns are to be more successful in the Big 12.

Here’s a look at three new potential longhorn startups worth checking out in the spring ball.