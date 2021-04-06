Prep Sports: West, La Follette girls tennis teams bring prep sports competition back to Madison public schools | Tennis





PREP SPORT | SUMMARY OF THE AREA OF MONDAY GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Summaries of the area on Monday Badger conference BEAVER DAM 3, OREGON 1 Bever Dam * 18 * 25 * 25 * 26 Oregon * 25 * 19 * 16 * 24 BEAVER DAM (leaders) Kills: Allen 19. Assists: Ashley 29. Blocks: Wittone Ball 3, Luedtke 3. Aces: Ashley 4. Digs: Halfman 19. OREGON Kills: Gilbertson 7. Assists: Konop 21. Blocks: Swenson 7. Aces: Ashley 4. Digs: Halfman 19. Capitol conference WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 3, BELLEVILLE 2 Wisconsin Heights * 24 * 25 * 25 * 19 * 15 Belleville * 26 * 20 * 23 * 25 * 11 WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (leaders) Kills: Doherty 26. Assists: Schaefer 36. Blocks: Lynch 1; Mickelson 1. Aces: Doherty 7. BELLEVILLE Kills: Foley 17; Smith 8. Assists: Latorre 16; Edge 11. Blocks: Everson 17; Smith 13. Aces: Foley 4. Digs: Humke 14; Foley 11. POYNETTE 3, NEW GLARUS 0 New Glarus * 21 * 21 * 23 Poynette * 25 * 25 * 25 POYNETTE Kills: Yelk 14. Assists: Romack 21. Blocks: Hutchinson 4, Borgen 3. Aces: Yelk 5; Romack 2, Bruchs 2. Digs: Radewan 19, Yelk 13. Trailways conference BEAVER DAM WAYLAND 3, DEERFIELD 1 Beaver Dam Wayland * 22 * ​​25 * 25 * 25 Deerfield * 25 * 15 * 20 * 11 BEAVER DAM WAYLAND (leaders) Kills: Lechon-Cabello 15. Assist: Oestreicher 21. Blocks: Mihalic 2. Aces: Mihalic 5. Digs: Aplin 4. DEERFIELD Kills: Siewert 12. Assists: Brattlie 20. Blocks: Mack 3. Aces: Brattlie 3. Digs: Siewert 11. Non-conference APPLETON NORTH 3, SUN PRAIRIE 0 Sun Prairie * 10 * 16 * 16 Appleton North * 25 * 25 * 25 SUN PRAIRIE (leaders) Kills: Addink 2. Assist: Schellpfeffer 20. Blocks: Reels 2. Aces: Addink 2. Digs: Mickelson 11. APPLETON NORTH Kills: Cantrell 12. Assists: Stronghold 33. Digs: Miller 10. BOYS VOLLEYBALL Summaries of the area on Monday Big Eight conference MIDDLETON 3, FORT ATKINSON 0 Fort Atkinson * 17 * 15 * 11 Middleton * 25 * 25 * 25 FORT ATKINSON (leaders) Kills: Sykes 6. Assist: McDonough 11. Blocks: Block 3. Aces: Fenner 3. MIDDLETON Kills: Sweitzer 13. Assists: Stott 31. Blocks: Emmerich 3. Aces: Stott 4. Digs: Stott 3, Sweitzer 2. BOYS SOCCER Summaries of the area on Monday Rock Valley Conference EVANSVILLE 9, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 1 Walworth Big Foot * 0 * 1 * * 1 Evansville * 4 * 5 * * 9 First half EV: Stencel (LeRoy), 19:39; Jarstad (Miller), 32:23; Stencel (Schwengels), 41:07; Stencel (Schuppner), 42:35. Second half EV: Lincoln (Schuppner), 53:18; Stencell, 55:20; Sten Cell, 57:55; Jarstad, 59:33; BF: Mondragon, 69:20; EV: Ross (Schwengels), 84:43 Saves: V (Bisch) 11; H (lifting tanks) 20. JEFFERSON 3, EDGERTON 1 Edgerton * 1 * 0 * * 1 Jefferson * 1 * 2 * * 3 First half E: Hankes, 11pm; J: Loyo (Heine), 3:00 pm. Second half J: Heine, 80:00; Heine, 82:00. Saves: E (Leikness) 8; J (Schroedl) 4. GIRLS TENNIS Summaries of the area on Monday Big Eight conference JANESVILLE CRAIG 4, SUN PRAIRIE 3 Singles: Hyzer, JC, def. Katta, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Grund, JC, def. Brower, 6-1, 6-0; Stein, SP, def. Ceballos, 6-4, 6-1; Schmitz SP, def. Hollow, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Schwartzer / Mott, SP, def. Baumeister / Pehl, 6-3, 7-5; Norland / Kooyman, JC, def. Ayres K. / Wilson, 6-1, 6-2; Frank / Turenne, JC, def. B. Ayers / Kramschuster, 6-4, 6-4. At Palmer Park, Janesville. MADISON WEST 6, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 1 Singles: Yang, LF, def. Qian, 6-1, 6-3; Gustavson, MW, def. Zamber, 6-0, 6-0; Becker, MW, def. Feldhausen, 6-0, 6-1; Ryan, MW, def. L. Burke, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Knigge / Lin, MW, def. Reynolds / Kluge, 6-1, 6-0; Oriel / Christianson, MW, def. Nguyen / N. Burke, 6-3, 6-3; Brown / Goetz, MW, def. Phelps-McGuire / Saari, 6-1, 6-2. At Madison La Follette HS. Rock Valley Conference WHITE WATER 4, COLUMBUS 3 Singles: Hackers, W, def. Theilen, 6-0, 6-2; Cano, W, def. Woodward, 6-1, 6-2; Dauti, W, def. Benisch, 6-1, 2-0; Chan, W, def. Baerwolf, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Ab. Olson / As. Olson, C, def. Katzman / Vidales, 6-1, 6-0; Giese / Purvis, C, def. Fox-Simes / Street, 6-3, 6-0; H. Borreson / C. Borreson, C, def. Falcon / Wence, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4. At Whitewater HS. JEFFERSON 4, McFARLAND 3 Singles: Maudlin, M, def. Niebler, 6-2, 6-3; Traver, J, def. Kopp, 6-0, 6-1; Medina, J, def. Curtis, 6-3, 6-3; Komro, M, def. Dearborn, 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Demsey / Magner, J, def. Kohn / Bartzen, 6-4, 7-5; Pournik / Shields, M, def. Carlson / Duddeck, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8; Kolehouse / Mengel, J, def. Johnson / Babcock, 6-3, 6-2. At Jefferson HS. Non-conference OSHKOSH WEST 7, VERONA 0 Singles: Potter, OW, def. Breitbach, 6-3, 6-3; Chung, OW, def. Queoff, 6-4, 6-0; Larson, OW, def. Qureshi, 6-3, 6-4; Giordano, OW, def. Cooper, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Bettcher / Carpenter, OW, def. Bertrand / Huseth, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 10-7; Conger / Lightner, OW, def. Chavez-Lazaro / Witowski, 6-2, 6-1; Augustine / Steffen, OW, def. E. Nick / A. Nick, 6-4, 6-3. At Verona HS.

