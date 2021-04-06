Sports
Ankeny Centennial boys tennis starts the season with a blast
The Ankeny Centennial boys tennis team had its first game of the season on March 30, and the Jaguars won the Norwalk Warriors 10-1.
Will Blevins, Caleb Peterson and Nic Mackaman were among the winners of Centennial.
Centennial coach Tami Lewton said the cold wind was a great equalizer for the two teams, and that both Centennial and Norwalk are good teams, with both coaches still trying to figure out their lineup.
I was thinking about the conditions, and there are a lot of kids on my team and I assume being on his team made their varsity debut because we didn’t have a season last year, I thought they did a great job, Lewton said.
With only three outdoor training sessions and three varsity returners, Lewton wasn’t sure what to expect from the game. She didn’t know how the practice would translate into competition, so she was happy to see how it turned out.
Our players really did a really good job of being consistent and not trying to paint the lines, Lewton said.
While Lewton was happy with the consistency of her players, she said the team members need to improve their service so that they hit targets and don’t have mistakes. Another area of development: Doubles communication.
The Jaguars will then play against Valley, a historically strong team. She said Centennial will work to improve the things she saw in the match against Norwalk to prepare for Valley. Centennial plays Valley at 4 p.m. on April 6 at the tennis courts at Prairie Ridge Sports Complex.
Ankeny girls athletics moves with the season
The Ankeny girls track and field team participated in the Waukee Early Bird on March 26 and the Waukee Invite on March 30.
At the Waukee Early Bird, senior Shelby Romig finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.13, while senior Lauren McMahon was by far the first in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 10: 13.49.
Sophomore Hannah Baier also took first place win in discus throwing, with a 116-4 pitch.
At the Waukee Invitational, Ankeny finished fourth of the 13 teams.
McMahon finished in first place again, this time in the 1,500-meter run, with a time of 4: 58.36. Creamy was the other first place finish on the line in the long jump, with a jump of 17-2.
The relays were all scored for the Invitational, and the Hawks came second in both the 4x100m relay with a time of 50.83 and the 4×200 with a time of 1: 49.84.
The girls would compete against multiple schools at Northview Middle School on April 1 and then again at the Hi-Covey Relays at 6am on April 6 at Ames High School.
Ankeny boys athletics is progressing
The boys’ track and field team also competed in the Waukee Early Bird on March 25.
The Hawks qualified first in the 800-meter medley relay with a time of 1: 36.52.
Senior Mason Thompson finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.87, while Ankeny also finished fourth in the 4 × 100-meter relay with a time of 44.85.
The next for boy varsity track was a scheduled boy varsity invite to multiple schools on April 1 at Southeast Polk High School. They are also scheduled to compete against multiple schools at Valley High School on April 3.
