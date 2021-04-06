Cricket News – Sarah Taylor comes out of retirement to sign up for The Hundred





Sarah Taylor, the legendary English wicket-keeper, has come out of what seemed like full retirement to sign for Welsh Fire in the first season of The Hundred. One of England’s greatest goalkeepers ever, Taylor played 226 matches for England, including 10 Tests, 126 ODIs and 90 IT20s, before retiring from international cricket in 2019. She has won three Ashes series and two World Cups in 2009 and 2017. When she initially packed her gloves, no one in the women’s game had influenced more firings (catches and stumpings) in all formats than her 232. She scored an incredible 6,533 international runs with seven centuries and 36 50s and is currently still tenth all – time run scorer in both ODI and IT20s. She most recently played for Surrey Stars domestically, and earlier this year became the first female skills coach on a men’s county team, working as a career coach at Sussex. Cricket Tendulkar was hospitalized for a week after contracting Covid-19 04/02/2021 AT 7:57 AM There has been real buzz about The Hundred, and especially about the women’s league, “Taylor said in a statement.” We’ve brought in the best players from around the world and the temptation to be a part of it was too great to resist. I am so excited at the prospect of playing again. It will be very special to go out again and be part of a Welsh Fire squad that can hopefully have a great first season. Taylor’s career was interrupted by an anxiety disorder, which led her to take a break from playing in 2016 and then step back from international cricket in 2019. She hasn’t played any form of the game since then. “Sarah is one of the best cricketers England has ever produced,” said coach Matthew Mott. “It goes without saying that she would improve on every side and we are delighted that she has signed with us. Her experience and ability to influence games will be vital as we try to build a strong foundation in our first campaign.” Sarah Taylor is truly an extraordinary cricketer, who has made a habit of breaking new ground throughout her career, ”added Beth Barrett-Wild, head of The Hundred Women’s Competition. has to transform women’s cricket. I am personally very excited to see her play again, and I am sure her involvement and performances will help inspire the next generation of girls and boys to fall in love with the sport. “ Cricket India survives the last scare to play the T20 series against England 03/18/2021 AT 6:55 PM Cricket Australia star Perry signs up for The Hundred 03/18/2021 AT 5:43 PM

