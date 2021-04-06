Miami football analyst Bob Shoop is a better fit than Randy Shannon in Florida





Miami football analyst Bob Shoop, hired earlier this year, is a better fit than former Hurricanes head coach and player Randy Shannon hired Monday for the same role at Florida State. Shannon spent the past three seasons as a defensive coordinator in Central Florida. Florida State is the fifth school Shannon will work for in the Sunshine State. Shannon also spent two seasons as an assistant with the Dolphins in 1998 and 1998. Central Florida has had a porous defense each of the last three seasons. The knights were ready 92nd 41st and 36th in the past three years in scoring defense. Central Florida was 123rd in total defense in 2020, 32nd and 95th in total defense for the past three seasons. Florida State has finished 107th, 90th, and 80th in total defense for the past three years, and 105th, 66th, and 90th in defense for the past three seasons. Miami had a top 25 defense in 2018 and 2019. Even with last season’s struggles, the Miami defense was 50th in defense and 67th in total defense in 2020. Those numbers were much higher than where the Miami defense had been ranked in the previous two seasons. The Miami soccer team was 18th on defense in 2019 and 23rd in 2019. Miami came fourth and 13th in total defense in 2018 and ’19. Shoop was a defensive coordinator at Power Five schools from 2011-2019. Shoop was in Vanderbilt from 2011-13, Penn State in 2014-15, Tennessee 2016-17 and Mississippi in 2018-19. Shoop was Michigan’s safety coach in 2020. Shoop was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2018 as Mississippi state led the nation in total defense with 263 yards per game and finished second in the country on defense with 13.2 points per game. MSU was second in run defense with 95 yards per game allowed and seventh in pass defense. Shoop and head coach Manny Diaz are more closely aligned than Shannon would be with the Hurricanes head coach. Six times, Shoop led a top 25 defense as coordinator. Shoop-led defense forces gymnasts. In 2013, with Shoop as the DC, Vanderbilt ended 10th national and third in the SEC in sales. Shannon will assist Florida State Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller. They have a monumental job of raising the level of the Seminoles defenses. Diaz has assumed control of the defense as the coordinator and head coach of the Miami football program. Diaz also replaced almost all of the Hurricanes defensive staff. Diaz brought in former South Carolina defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson to coach the defensive backs, elevated DeMarcus Van Dyke to the corner coach, re-hired Jess Simpson as defensive coach, and brought in Ishmael Aristide to coach forwards. Miami’s defensive staff is as strong as ever without Shannon returning.

