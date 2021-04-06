Newton guys lose tennis opener from veteran Boone Newton Daily News





Five of Boones’s top six boys tennis players are seniors. The Toreadors have an experienced roster, and they were too much for Newton’s boys tennis team on Monday during the season opener. The Cardinals lost all 11 of Boone’s games at Aurora Heights Park and only one went past the second set in an 11-0 defeat. All in all, it was a tough but good first game for us, said Jared Gerber, Newton’s head tennis coach. They were a solid and experienced team with five seniors in their top six. They will compete for the top team in the state at the end of the season. The best match of the encounter came at No. 3 singles, where Thomas Hodnett rallied from a first set loss to force a third set, but was defeated 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 by Marcus McPortland. I’ve seen a lot of good things, especially from Thomas at number 3, Gerber said. He fought in a great match. He changed his strategy after the first set and the game came down to the last few points. He showed a lot of resilience to work backwards. Newton junior Blake Baumgartner returns to his No. 1 singles opponent during the Cardinals’ season opening against Boone on Monday at Aurora Heights Park. (Troy Hyde / Newton News) At the top of the line-up, Blake Baumgartner lost 6-1, 6-0 to Ben Craven on No. 1 singles and Trent Hamand lost 6-0, 6-1 to Joe Zehr on No. 2 singles. John Valtman, playing number 4 singles, lost to Tate Sandvig 6-2, 6-3. No. 5 William Muckler lost to Cody Overland 6-1, 6-0 and No. 6 Landon Heisdorffer lost 6-3, 6-1 to Wylan Haberer. Landon Rae and Seth Adams were the only Cardinals to win three games in one set in doubles. Rae and Adams lost 6-3, 6-0 to Zach Bolton and Ashton Thigles at number 5 in the doubles. At number 1 in doubles, Hamand and Hodnett lost 6-2, 6-1 to Zehr and McPortland. Valtman and Baumgartner lost 6-0, 6-1 to Craven and Sandvig to number 2 in the doubles. Muckler and Heisdorffer teamed up at number 3 in doubles and lost 6-1, 6-1 to Overland and Jake Judge. Owen Sanger and Kyler Van Brogen lost 6-1, 6-1 to Haberer and Matt Zimmerman to number 4 in the doubles. The score can be a bit deceptive because so many of the games were lost and our team lost the next point and thus the game, Gerber said. You always have those first game jitters and it showed a few times today, but this meeting gave us a lot of things to work forward to get better and compete in our next games. Newton junior John Valtman returns the ball to number 4 against Boone on Monday. The Cardinals lost 11-0 to the Toreadors in Aurora Heights Park. (Troy Hyde / Newton News)

