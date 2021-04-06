Girls Tennis: Jefferson Lashes Out on McFarland in Rock Valley Dual | Jefferson

JEFFERSON The Jefferson girls’ team took a 4-3 win on a visit to McFarland in a Rock Valley game on Monday.
The Eagles (6-1 overall) each scored two points in singles and doubles.
Laura Traver, Jeffersons No. 2 singles player, earned a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Sarah Kopp.
Laura was her usual regular self. She didn’t make many mistakes, kept the ball in play and had some nice winning corner shots, Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said.
Alexa Medina, the Eagles No. 3 player, was a 6-3, 6-3 win over Natalie Curtis.
Alexa Medina won a great competition, Rogers explained. Won the first set quite easily, trailing 3-0 in the second set before coming back to win six in a row. Was proud of her for sticking there hard and getting through.
McFarlands Laura Maudlin defeated Gracie Niebler 6-2, 6-3 in the number 1 single flight, while Abigail Komro beat Alivia Dearborn 6-3, 6-4 in the number 4 spot.
In doubles, Jefferson’s top tandem of Eden Dempsey and Meghan Magner beat Lexi Kohn and Sadie Bartzen 6-4, 7-5.
Eden and Meghan were behind both sets, Rogers said. They trailed 5-4 in the second set and came back to win three times in a row. They are good athletes and live in the moment. We have a lot of faith in them when the game is tight.
The Eagles’ other double came from flight No. 3 where Brittney Mengel and Jordan Kolehouse led Hannah Johnson and Kylie Babcock 6-3, 6-2.
Mengel and Kolehouse were great in three doubles, Rogers said. They had good points and complement each other well. Jordan comes to the goal and puts the ball away. Brittney is adept at staying at the baseline and doing what she has to do so that the net person doesn’t get the ball.
Spartans Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields passed Emily Carlson and Lilly Duddeck in the other game 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Carlson and Duddeck had a great first set and lost a tough 10-8 super tiebreaker in the third set, Rogers said.
