Sports
5 questions for Oregon State spring football: who in and out, key areas to tackle, quarterback updates
Five questions with answers about Oregon State football as the Beavers begin their first of 15 spring practice on Tuesday morning:
How did the spring football philosophy evolve under coach Jonathan Smith?
For the first of four years of the Smith era, the Beavers drank from a fire hose to educate everyone on the philosophy of the engineering staff. But with most of the staff coaches attending their fourth OSU spring training session, Smith said they’ll be able to do more experiments during the spring.
What hasn’t changed is the emphasis on the individual, the position group, and then the side of the ball on improvement. Finding ways to instill those foundations that I think are so important to winning football games, Smith said.
Who’s in, who’s out?
At least a dozen players have left the program since the end of the 2020 season, most of them through the transfer portal. A few more came to light on Monday, in offensive linemen Onesimus Clarke and Jaelen Bush and linebackers Doug Taumoelau and Luke Loennig. Clarke, who was listed as a starting left guard a year ago before retiring from the season, will graduate this spring and can play as a graduate transfer next year.
Falling back Deshaun Fenwick (South Carolina) and receiver Makiya Tongue (Georgia), both transfers, will make their spring debuts with OSU. Smith said they are eligible to play this fall.
Defensive tackle Jordan Whittley, who missed the entire 2020 season with a heart problem, is allowed to do some limited training this spring. Also back are two players who signed out last season in cornerback Jojo Forest and defensive end Jeromy Reichner.
There is a new assistant in running coach AJ Steward, who replaces Michael Pitre. Steward is only the second assistant coaching change since the start of the 2018 season.
After diving into the 2020 game video, what stood out as areas to be addressed this spring?
The main thing is creating more takeaways. Three years after the start of the program, OSU is still not productive in this area. Last year, the Beavers had six takeaways in seven games, only one of which was a fumble. Smith noted that the takeaways change the game, as it is often momentum plays that lead to short field scoring opportunities. A good second is pass protection. A year ago, OSU gave up 12 bags, not a terrible number. But Beaver quarterbacks often ran for their lives, and it turned out at the pass completion, a 57 percent pedestrian.
The annual question: who plays quarterback for Oregon State?
We wouldn’t know until the last week of August. Three players are firmly in the mix, and what guarantees a fight to August camp is Tristan Gebbia’s health. Last year’s starter is recovering from hamstring surgery and is unlikely to take any snaps this spring. That means most reps with the first and second team fouls go to sophomore Chance Nolan and freshman Ben Gulbranson. This is the first full spring for both in Oregon State. At best, one of them separates from the other, but then has to deal with Gebbia in August.
Where will the hottest competition take place this spring?
Undoubtedly, it is the secondary. Oregon State lost two starting cornerbacks (Nahshon Wright, Isaiah Dunn) to the NFL trek and a safety (David Morris) to medical retirement. There is plenty of opportunity for those who come forward. Plus, as Smith puts it, there are often five defensive backs on the field (two corners, two protections, a penny) in passing situations.
We have some good players there. They can do it. There is a chance for those guys to earn a lot of game time, Smith said.
A close second is the receiver, where at least eight players compete for first and second team replays. Does this selection have a go-to receiver like Isaiah Hodgins in 2019? This spring, players like Trevon Bradford, TreShaun Harrison and Tongue are giving the chance to fill that role.
RemarkableSenior outside linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray has changed his jersey number from 49 to 2. Smith said he would like to play a traditional spring game on May 8, but it will depend on the health of the squad. It’s not Smith’s question of whether fans can watch the final spring game or practice, but he said hopefully he could do that well, come and watch us for a while and then go to the baseball game. OSU plays USC in baseball that afternoon.
– Nick Daschel | [email protected] | @nickdaschel
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]