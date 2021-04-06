New movie recalls the epic hockey game about overtime 25 years later

Aaron Briner from Monticello, Minn., Is a sportsman whose own background in hockey leans towards pick-up games of the shoe variety. He was one of the chiefs of hockey in Minnesota who, like every year, stayed up late to watch the finals.

I have no magical memory of it, he said in a recent telephone interview. I was at home watching it, nothing special. The memory for me is just watching all those tournaments.

Twenty-five years later, inspired by sports documentaries, including ESPNs 30 For 30, Briner turned to the longest state hockey tournament as his muse. His movie Marathon On Ice is a one-hour documentary about the game, including old footage and over 20 interviews with former Minnesota players, coaches, presenters and other hockey minds. It is expected to be available for streaming on avenue18productions.com early this month.





Punch counter punch

Duluth East (23-2), the defending AA class champion that year, was the favorite at the 1996 tournament. Pre-game projections from the Associated Press reported the duo of Dave Spehar, the states player for the United States. years, and linemate Chris Locker, who was also an all-state player.

The Greyhounds had outperformed opponents 177-39 and goalkeeper Kyle Kolquist scored 1.70 against average.

Still, a loss in Duluth East would come as a big surprise to everyone except Apple Valley, the AP said. And even a win at Apple Valley in the (semifinal) game would be an upset.

Apple Valley (24-1) was the third-placed team in the tournament, backed by senior goalkeeper Karl Goehring.

In regular play, the Eagles’ goals were all matched by Greyhound goals and Duluth East never led. Longtime sports writer Kevin Pates covered the game for the Duluth News Tribune, counting the first three bouts as punch counterpunch.

Then overtime, after overtime, after overtime, after overtime, after overtime.

Apple Valleys Aaron Dwyer, a senior defender, described the game’s winner in an interview in the 2017 edition of the Minnesota Boys High School State Tournament Guide.

(It) was shot from the right point, he said. (Chris) Sikich was under the net and I think he was trying to center it. It bounced off a pair of boy sticks, and it came right up to me. I was just inside the blue line above the top of the circle. I took a slap shot and it went down and in.

The 1996 boys’ hockey team in Duluth East and its Apple Valley counterparts are the subject of a new documentary by a Twin Cities filmmaker. (Image courtesy of “Marathon on Ice”)

After the game, Brad DeFauw of the Eagles went to the hospital to be treated for dehydration. Locker, of the Greyhounds, was diagnosed in the early stages of shock, including from dehydration.

Apple Valley won the tournament; East defeated South St. Paul in the game in third place.

The following season, Apple Valley and Duluth East faced each other again during the regular season.

“ I get the chills just thinking about it, ” Apple Valley center Erik Westrum, who scored three goals in the historic game, told Pates. “ There were 16,000 people, you play on adrenaline, and the game goes on and on. I think you cherish the moment more now because it passed too quickly at the time. ”

No goal

But there was more to the story than just an epic back and forth back and forth between two legendary squads.

Pates returned to a controversial storyline in a follow-up report.

The longest tournament game ever 93 minutes, 12 seconds will unfortunately not be remembered for its great goaltending, or Eastern last minute goal in regulation, or for the resurgence of golf by the sold-out crowd, he wrote. It will be remembered for the purpose that was not.

Duluth East clearly won the game, Pates wrote, to a slapshot from Dylan Mills with 3:55 over in second overtime. Actually, Matt LaTour tipped the puck. Regardless, officials didn’t see it.

Shawn Roed did. Duluth East’s director of current operations was a new teacher and coach at his alma mater and had a seat in the stands by the goal judge that night.

When LaTour scored the goal that would not come, we got up; the game was over, he said.

But the game went on.

So for the rest of the game, in the back of their mind, they didn’t show the replay, did that go in, or did we see something? Roed said.

It was the matter of the tournament and beyond. Pates wrote that an informal spectator survey unanimously agreed that the puck went into the net.

Spehar said at the time that these bounces are all part of hockey, and Apple Valley deserved the credit.

But they kept showing the rerun, he added. They must have played it 100 times on KMSP. I don’t know what they were trying to show. You only had to see it once to see it was in it.

It’s this no-goal storyline that contributed to the game’s lore, Roed said. It emerges when the Greyhounds advance to the state tournament.

And it’s something Briner considered in his documentary, though he proceeded with caution in case it was still a raw subject decades later.

It was a bit delicate at first that the goal was disallowed, Briner said. I wouldn’t have (asked) about it five years ago.

Kyle Kolquist, the Duluth East goalkeeper for the 1996 marathon race, had 49 saves in the race. (Photo from “Marathon on Ice”)

Marathon on ice

Marathon on Ice is Briners’ feature film debut. He is a sports fan who has made a few practice documentaries, as he calls them. One is about a beer softball league and the other about a vacation to San Diego.

About a year and a half ago, he decided to try out his skills on a larger scale. His stipulation that it should be local for easy access to interviews, in line with the upcoming 25th anniversary of the hockey game he watched in his senior year in high school.

Briner started with the schools’ athletics directors and then moved on to players like Easts Locker, Spehar, Mills, Ryan Coole and their VHS tapes and scrapbooks. He interviewed six or seven players and a coach from both teams, including Mike Randolph. He got Wally Shaver, the play-by-play announcer, and Anthony LaPanta, the voice of the Minnesota Wild.

When Briner got an interview with the game’s color commentator, one of Minnesota’s biggest hockey names, it took on weighted meaning.

We knew it was real, he said. You cannot go to Lou Nannes’ house and interview him and not continue.

Nanne is a former high-scoring defender for the University of Minnesota who became an American Olympian and played for and later coached the Minnesota North Stars.

Roed, who helped Briner connect with former players, said he’s seen bits of the movie.

It was such a special game, he said. The players, coaches and officials involved put on such a great show. It brings back the passion and the memories.

“Marathon on Ice” is a documentary about the 1996 Minnesota Boys High School Hockey semi-finals between Duluth East and Apple Valley. (Image courtesy of Aaron Briner)

