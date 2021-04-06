Yastrzemski, Giants beat Padres 3-2; Tatis is injured

SAN DIEGO (AP) Pinch-hitter Mike Yastrzemski launched a lead homer in the seventh inning and Darin Ruf and Evan Longoria also made contact to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 victory against the San Diego Padres on Monday night, who lost star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a partially dislocated left shoulder.

Tatis was injured taking a hard swing for strike three in the third inning. He winced in pain as he fell to the floor and held his left arm. Padres manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held Tatis’s left arm against his body as he walked off the field.

Tatis signed a 14-year deal worth $ 340 million on February 22, the longest deal in big league history.

Tingler said he believes Tatis’s shoulder is popping out on the field and put back into place in the training room.

It comes out, it comes back in, so he dealt with it, Tingler said. Tonight was clearly the first time we’ve seen rocking or something like that in game action.

22-year-old Tatis left a game late spring with left shoulder discomfort after making a backhand game, but was back two days later. Tingler then said that since his minor league days, Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort. Tatis later said he’s had it since the rookie ball.

Earlier in the spring, Tatis was shaken while sliding his head home and missing a number of games.

Tatis will be re-evaluated Tuesday and will most likely undergo an MRI, Tingler said.

Of course it’s worrisome, “Tingler said. You don’t want to see him play through injuries, pain, all that stuff, or lack of strength or range of motion. Again, we don’t want to jump the gun on anything; hope for good news. and see a little where it comes from. “

Yastrzemski was scratched from the starting line-up with a sore left hand, but hit the pitcher’s spot and homered to midfield off Craig Stammen (0-1) with one out in the seventh, his first.

Ruf homered to center on his way to the second, his first, and Longoria homered to the right on the way to the fourth, his third. Both were off starter Adrian Morejon.

Caleb Baragar (1-0) got the last of the sixth and Jake McGee threw the ninth for his second save. McGee placed two runners with two outs before sending Tommy Pham to midfield to end it.

Victor Caratini drove in both runs of San Diego on a single in the second and a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Anthony DeSclafani made his Giants debut after spending five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. He held San Diego to one run and four hits in five innings, struckout four and walked three.

Morejon gave up two runs and five hits in four innings.

Tatis struggled through the first five games, hitting only .167 and committed five errors, although he hit a 465-foot home run on Sunday in defeat to Arizona.

He was limited to 84 games as a rookie in 2019 after missing a month earlier in the season with a hamstring injury and then the last six weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back.

NEXT ONE

Giants: RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his Giants-debut on Tuesday-evening. He missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 7.71 ERA) is aiming for his first Padres victory after taking a non-decision in San Diego’s 8-7 opening day win over Arizona. He gave up four runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in his Padres-debut.

