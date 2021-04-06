Sports
Yastrzemski, Giants beat Padres 3-2; Tatis is injured
SAN DIEGO (AP) Pinch-hitter Mike Yastrzemski launched a lead homer in the seventh inning and Darin Ruf and Evan Longoria also made contact to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 victory against the San Diego Padres on Monday night, who lost star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a partially dislocated left shoulder.
Tatis was injured taking a hard swing for strike three in the third inning. He winced in pain as he fell to the floor and held his left arm. Padres manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held Tatis’s left arm against his body as he walked off the field.
Tatis signed a 14-year deal worth $ 340 million on February 22, the longest deal in big league history.
Tingler said he believes Tatis’s shoulder is popping out on the field and put back into place in the training room.
It comes out, it comes back in, so he dealt with it, Tingler said. Tonight was clearly the first time we’ve seen rocking or something like that in game action.
22-year-old Tatis left a game late spring with left shoulder discomfort after making a backhand game, but was back two days later. Tingler then said that since his minor league days, Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort. Tatis later said he’s had it since the rookie ball.
Earlier in the spring, Tatis was shaken while sliding his head home and missing a number of games.
Tatis will be re-evaluated Tuesday and will most likely undergo an MRI, Tingler said.
Of course it’s worrisome, “Tingler said. You don’t want to see him play through injuries, pain, all that stuff, or lack of strength or range of motion. Again, we don’t want to jump the gun on anything; hope for good news. and see a little where it comes from. “
Yastrzemski was scratched from the starting line-up with a sore left hand, but hit the pitcher’s spot and homered to midfield off Craig Stammen (0-1) with one out in the seventh, his first.
Ruf homered to center on his way to the second, his first, and Longoria homered to the right on the way to the fourth, his third. Both were off starter Adrian Morejon.
Caleb Baragar (1-0) got the last of the sixth and Jake McGee threw the ninth for his second save. McGee placed two runners with two outs before sending Tommy Pham to midfield to end it.
Victor Caratini drove in both runs of San Diego on a single in the second and a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Anthony DeSclafani made his Giants debut after spending five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. He held San Diego to one run and four hits in five innings, struckout four and walked three.
Morejon gave up two runs and five hits in four innings.
Tatis struggled through the first five games, hitting only .167 and committed five errors, although he hit a 465-foot home run on Sunday in defeat to Arizona.
He was limited to 84 games as a rookie in 2019 after missing a month earlier in the season with a hamstring injury and then the last six weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back.
NEXT ONE
Giants: RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his Giants-debut on Tuesday-evening. He missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 7.71 ERA) is aiming for his first Padres victory after taking a non-decision in San Diego’s 8-7 opening day win over Arizona. He gave up four runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in his Padres-debut.
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]