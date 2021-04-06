SRH Director of Cricket Tom Moody explains why they bought highly effective T20 bowler at IPL 2021 auctions

Tom Moody, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Director of Cricket, has explained the reason behind the team securing the services of Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman ahead of the new Indian Premier League season (IPL 2021).

From the overseas perspective, have Mujeeb there (in the side). He is clearly a very effective T20 bowler and he has played that throughout his franchise career and of course for Afghanistan. I think he gives us more depth and sure, he will keep everyone on their toes, you know, try to keep their spot with the eleven, Moody explained while speaking to SRH.

READ ALSO |IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad – Team profile and full squad

The right arm spinner, what was bought for 1.5 crore at the IPL 2021 auction in February, fellow countrymen Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi will be joined in the team’s locker room.

SRH surprised everyone and raised a few eyebrows after buying a new spinner with Rashid Khan already in the ranks. While Khan is expected to continue to lead the spin attack for the Hyderabad outfit, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is likely to be featured in only a limited number of games.

However, the purchase becomes a lot more understandable with the realization that SRH will be playing nine combined games in Chennai and Delhi. Both fields are spin-friendly and could entice the ‘Orange Army’ to play two high-quality, overseas spinners.

READ ALSO | KKR spinner Pawan Negi refines skills under Harbhajan’s ‘watchful’ eyes

The 20-year-old bowler will be featured in his fourth IPL. Mujeeb had taken IPL 2018 by storm on his way to picking 14 wickets in 11 matches at under 7 runs.

In his burgeoning 17 game IPL career, he has picked up 18 wickets. He turned for the former Kings XI Punjab – now Punjab Kings – but only played two games.

SRH will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11.