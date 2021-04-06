Lake County News, California – Kelseyville High Tennis Team, Lake County Tennis Association Old Stars enjoy a fun day playing





The Lake County Tennis Association Old Stars had a fun day playing with the Kelseyville High Tennis Team on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Kelseyville, California. Courtesy photo. KELSEYVILLE, California On Thursday, March 25, the Kelseyville High Tennis Team teamed up with the Lake County Tennis Association Old Stars. The young high school tennis players lined up to meet their much older competitors. This would be their first exhibition game before their season started, with their first game on April 20 against Cloverdale, and with the teams’ first home game on April 23. When the Kelseyville High team put their competition to the test, they must have thought to themselves that there isn’t one player in the Oldstars under 40. The Old Stars team put together the Kelseyville High team and thought to themselves that we would do our work ahead of us! Never be afraid! After the nerves had calmed down and the introductions were complete, the players walked the courts cool like cucumbers. Who would have thought that both teams had practiced, or maybe played this game before? So funny! The Kelseyville High Tennis Team is preparing to play the Lake County Tennis Association Old Stars on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Kelseyville, California. Courtesy photo. Everyone played great tennis, and the Oldstars gave the Kelseyville High Tennis Team a run for their money. The youngsters played every game with good skill and great placement of the ball, and the Oldstars responded blow by blow. All attending family, friends and tennis enthusiasts had a lovely late afternoon watching some very good tennis. Of course, this wouldn’t have been so much fun without the great tennis played by both teams. Well done everyone! And let’s not forget coaches Iris Angeleri and Andy Dobusch. They release their time and talents to make this an excellent tennis team. The High School Tennis Team is experiencing a wonderful season under their leadership. Way to Stay There Oldstars! Playing against those young high school students was a great way to show that you really are as young as you feel. Tennis anyone? Laurie Martin Vargas won her singles match on Thursday March 25, 2021 in Kelseyville, California. Courtesy photo. The players and results of the five matches are: Kelseyville High School Knight Lake County Tennis Association Oldstars 1st singles: Johnny Rixen Laurie Martin Vargas (w) 2nd single: LaRue Furlani * Dennis Fay / Roger Duke (w) 3rd single: LaRue Furlani * (w) David Velasquez 1st doubles: Hanna Scully and Rylan Lipscomb (w) Madeline Murphy and Chris Welch 2nd doubles: Maddie Madrykz and Sam Carter Jo Fay and Sandy Orwig (w) * 3rd Singles player was therefore unable to play, LaRue played in two singles positions (w) indicates winner Kim Shay is a member of the Lake County Tennis Association. The teams were competitive and put on a good tennis show in Kelseyville, California on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Courtesy photo.

