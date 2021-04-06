Wolves and Wild fans flock to their first live games in over a year – WCCO





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thousands of Minnesota were back in the stands on Monday to cheer on the Timberwolves and the Wild. Both the Xcel Energy Center and Target Center can now accommodate up to 3,000 fans. READ MORE: Avalanche expands Point Streak to 15 games, beat Wild 5-4 Navares Ladd brought the loudness of several fans to revive the atmosphere at the Wolves game. He kept cheering and talking trash from start to finish. “It was so exciting,” Ladd said. “I’m over the moon to be here again.” Other Wolves fans, such as James Mobley, felt the difference of a largely empty arena. ‘It was over. It didn’t feel right for me, but it felt good to be back, you know, looking at the professionals, ”said Mobley. According to Bri Bauer, the Wolves’ vice president for communications and engagement, fans haven’t enjoyed a game at the Target Center since March last year. “This is a great day,” said Bauer. ‘We were so excited. We have been working closely with the governor’s office for over a year now and are planning if and when this day will come. READ MORE: Russell returns with 25 points; Wolves defeat Kings 116-106 Fans should have their masks on when seated in their seats, which are in groups of two to four and remote. Food and drinks are ordered via an app to be collected at a concession stand. Jason Steidle is the senior executive chef of Levy Restaurants, which oversees concessions at the Target Center. ‘Now we can bring in our great one [employees], ‘Said Steidle. “They have been waiting to get back to work and were very happy to have them back.” Similar safety measures are being taken by the city at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, where the Wild also welcomed fans, including David Kostck, on Monday. “There are so many health protocols and contactless access,” Kostck said. “I feel safe to come back here and support the team, so it’s good to be back in the building. Gov. Tim Walz attended the Wolves game on Monday, with plans to go to a Wild game soon. “They are professionals, they do a great job,” said Walz. “These things are based on some good scientific and health principles. You see the social distance, wearing the mask, things like that. I think I feel comfortable with it but cautiously. MORE NEWS: Baylor rides defense, three-point shooting to first-ever national championship 86-70 over Gonzaga When asked if it was possible he might decide to call back fans again, Walz said he hopes not. He believes that the roll-out of vaccines is keeping pace with the spread of coronavirus variants.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos