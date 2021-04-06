Lagos legislature smiled at voters, splatters cash, gifts on winners of OKLA tennis match Nigeria news

– A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sanni Okanlawon, has described sport as a tool to develop people’s mental capacity

– That made the legislator known during the grand final of his second tennis competition

Okanlawon noted that he is interested in developing talents from cradle to stardom

Sanni Okanlawon, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing the Kosofe 1 constituency, has promised to continue building economic capacity among the youth in his constituency.

Legit.ng reports that Okanlawon made the unveiling during the grand final of the second edition of the Okla Table Tennis Academy match held at Mende Town Hall, Kosofe Lagos on Saturday, April 3.

The legislature emphasized that the competition is essentially to develop talents from cradle to star, and to bolster their economic base through the large sums of cash prizes that go to the eventual winners, which would be good enough for them as corporate capitals to keep small to start. scale enterprise.

Lagos legislature put smiles on voters, splash money, gifts on OKLA tennis match winners

He said:

“It has always been football while there are other sports; indoor and outdoor sports that you can discover for the benefit of our people, especially the young. That is why I chose table tennis, which I am passionate about. And to have it in my constituency. to develop.

“The idea is to transform the energy of our youth into something meaningful and productive. Today, no one provides that stimulating environment in which our youth engage in crime and violence.”

“Today we handed out a lot of cash prizes, ranging from 200,000,150,000,100,000 naira to winners, in the cadet class and 50,000,30000,200 naira respectively it’s a lot of money. With 200000 naira you can start a small micro business or a nice business. so that’s the idea of ​​getting stronger economically and by the time we get to have the third stage of this tournament, which is the second stage in the series, I will personally be putting in more money.

The legislature, who also serves as chair of the House Committee on Education, also used the event to rally support for greater involvement of well-meaning individuals in sports development, calling it a real tool for ridding society of social threats and vices.

He added:

Therefore, one must take action against anything that will bring about peaceful coexistence among the people, anything that will bring about economic prosperity, and the responsibility and burden rests on people like us who hold public offices and any other good-natured person or even corporate organizations. .

“Table tennis is also a game that can develop a person’s mental and physical alertness. As a growing adult, I am 56 years old. On March 28, the exercise really kept me going, we have to exercise often so that we can stay fit and healthy.

The legislature also gave two brand new table tennis boards to the overall cadet rank winner, who took away gold-plated trophies from Section C and those from Section D’s senior cadre to further help nurture talents in the various sections.

The Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the Okla Table Tennis competition, Olanrewaju Oladunjoye, instructed young people to take the opportunity presented to develop their complex calling, which could also bring them economic progress.

Oladunjoye, the education supervisor in Kosofe’s local government, reiterated the promoter’s plans to further strengthen sports activities, especially table tennis, in their area and throughout Lagos.

Oladunjoye stated:

“It’s an academy focused on tennis, for now, a sport that we see as a real tool to empower young people in our area, it’s a springboard to greater heights. We had two categories: cadets and adults.

“We will have three categories next edition. We started to think that if we care about the pros, it will be a disadvantage for the emerging athletes, so we had to separate the pros from the semi-pros.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, had asked Nigerians to be vigilant and prayerful, especially at this critical time in the country’s journey.

The speaker reportedly made this admonition in his Easter message to the citizens of the country, noting that the current period calls for an individual and collective decision to be more security conscious, keep the peace and support the government. in its efforts to make Nigeria bigger.

