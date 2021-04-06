Sports
Lagos legislature smiled at voters, splatters cash, gifts on winners of OKLA tennis match Nigeria news
– A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sanni Okanlawon, has described sport as a tool to develop people’s mental capacity
– That made the legislator known during the grand final of his second tennis competition
Okanlawon noted that he is interested in developing talents from cradle to stardom
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram Channel! Never miss important updates again!
Sanni Okanlawon, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing the Kosofe 1 constituency, has promised to continue building economic capacity among the youth in his constituency.
Legit.ng reports that Okanlawon made the unveiling during the grand final of the second edition of the Okla Table Tennis Academy match held at Mende Town Hall, Kosofe Lagos on Saturday, April 3.
The legislature emphasized that the competition is essentially to develop talents from cradle to star, and to bolster their economic base through the large sums of cash prizes that go to the eventual winners, which would be good enough for them as corporate capitals to keep small to start. scale enterprise.
Easter: Obasa asks Nigerians not to let peace escape Nigeria
He said:
“It has always been football while there are other sports; indoor and outdoor sports that you can discover for the benefit of our people, especially the young. That is why I chose table tennis, which I am passionate about. And to have it in my constituency. to develop.
“The idea is to transform the energy of our youth into something meaningful and productive. Today, no one provides that stimulating environment in which our youth engage in crime and violence.”
“Today we handed out a lot of cash prizes, ranging from 200,000,150,000,100,000 naira to winners, in the cadet class and 50,000,30000,200 naira respectively it’s a lot of money. With 200000 naira you can start a small micro business or a nice business. so that’s the idea of getting stronger economically and by the time we get to have the third stage of this tournament, which is the second stage in the series, I will personally be putting in more money.
Pickmeup: The Nigerian ride-hailing startup that dares to succeed where others failed
The legislature, who also serves as chair of the House Committee on Education, also used the event to rally support for greater involvement of well-meaning individuals in sports development, calling it a real tool for ridding society of social threats and vices.
He added:
Therefore, one must take action against anything that will bring about peaceful coexistence among the people, anything that will bring about economic prosperity, and the responsibility and burden rests on people like us who hold public offices and any other good-natured person or even corporate organizations. .
“Table tennis is also a game that can develop a person’s mental and physical alertness. As a growing adult, I am 56 years old. On March 28, the exercise really kept me going, we have to exercise often so that we can stay fit and healthy.
The legislature also gave two brand new table tennis boards to the overall cadet rank winner, who took away gold-plated trophies from Section C and those from Section D’s senior cadre to further help nurture talents in the various sections.
Bayelsa govt to Miyetti Allah: Move your livestock from Yenagoa within 14 days
The Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the Okla Table Tennis competition, Olanrewaju Oladunjoye, instructed young people to take the opportunity presented to develop their complex calling, which could also bring them economic progress.
Oladunjoye, the education supervisor in Kosofe’s local government, reiterated the promoter’s plans to further strengthen sports activities, especially table tennis, in their area and throughout Lagos.
Oladunjoye stated:
“It’s an academy focused on tennis, for now, a sport that we see as a real tool to empower young people in our area, it’s a springboard to greater heights. We had two categories: cadets and adults.
“We will have three categories next edition. We started to think that if we care about the pros, it will be a disadvantage for the emerging athletes, so we had to separate the pros from the semi-pros.”
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news about Nigerias # 1 news app
Secession from Nigeria will help the north grow, Miyetti Allah insists
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, had asked Nigerians to be vigilant and prayerful, especially at this critical time in the country’s journey.
The speaker reportedly made this admonition in his Easter message to the citizens of the country, noting that the current period calls for an individual and collective decision to be more security conscious, keep the peace and support the government. in its efforts to make Nigeria bigger.
Source: Legit
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]