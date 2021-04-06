Clippers vs Trail Blazers 4/6/2021 Moneyline, Total, Stats and Odds





The Los Angeles Clippers (33-18) will face the Portland Trail Blazers (30-19) on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. ET. Betting on Clippers vs Trail Blazers Betting trends for Clippers The Clippers defeated the Lakers 104-86 in their last game on Sunday. Marcus Morris scored a team-high 22 points to lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as favorites of 11 points and the teams came behind the total of 210.5 points.

Los Angeles has a record 29-22 ATS this year.

The Clippers have a winning record over the spread when they prefer 5.5 points or more, going 18-13 this season.

Los Angeles and its opponents have surpassed the set over / under in 52.9% of the games this season (27/51). Clippers last 10 games Clippers Last ten games Date Opponent Result Favorite Played as Spread Total Clippers Moneyline Opponent Moneyline Game type Covered Over under 4/4/2021 Lakers 104-86 LAC Yes House -11 210.5 -600 450 Normal season Yes below 4/1/2021 Nuggets 101-94 DEN Yes House -1.5 220 -125 105 Normal season No below 3/30/2021 Magic 103-96 ENT Yes House -11 215.5 -700 500 Normal season No below 3/29/2021 Bucks 129-105 LAC No House +1 230 100 -120 Normal season Yes About 27-3-2021 76ers 122-112 LAC Yes House -5.5 221.5 -210 180 Normal season Yes About 3/25/2021 Tracks 98-85 LAC Yes Away -1.5 220 -120 100 Normal season Yes below 24-3-2021 Tracks 134-101 LAC Yes Away -6 222 -245 205 Normal season Yes About 22/03/2021 Hawks 119-110 LAC Yes House -6.5 225.5 -255 215 Normal season Yes About 20-3-2021 Hornets 125-98 LAC Yes House -9.5 232.5 -450 370 Normal season Yes below 17-3-2021 Misfits 105-89 FROM Yes Away -2.5 226 -140 120 Normal season No below Gambling Trends from Trail Blazers In the Trail Blazers’ most recent game on Saturday, CJ McCollum scored a team-high 20 points en route to a 133-85 victory against the Thunder. They were preferred with 12.5 points and covered the spread, with the teams scoring 218 points to get below the 230.5 points total.

Portland has topped the spread so far this season with a record 25-24.

As an underdog of at least 5.5 points, the Trail Blazers usually live up to expectations with a record of 5-3 against the spread.

Portland and its opponents have often prevailed this season, in 55.1% (27) of the 49 games played. Trail Blazers last 10 games Trail Blazers Last ten games Date Opponent Result Favorite Played as Spread Total Trail Blazers Moneyline Opponent Moneyline Game type Covered Over under 3-4-2021 Thunder 133-85 PER Yes House -12.5 230.5 -1000 650 Normal season Yes below 2/4/2021 Bucks 127-109 THOUSAND No House +3 240 125 -145 Normal season No below 31-3-2021 Pistons 124-101 BY Yes Away -7.5 221 -310 255 Normal season Yes About 28-3-2021 Birds of prey 122-117 BY Yes Away -2.5 229.5 -140 120 Normal season Yes About 3/26/2021 Magic 112-105 FRONT Yes Away -9.5 215 -500 400 Normal season No About 3/25/2021 Warmth 125-122 FRONT Yes Away -2.5 216 -150 130 Normal season Yes About 23-3-2021 Nets 116-112 BKN Yes House -2.5 233.5 -140 120 Normal season No below 21/03/2021 Misfits 132-92 VAN No House +2 228.5 110 -130 Normal season No below 19-3-2021 Misfits 125-119 FRONT No House +3 227.5 135 -155 Normal season Yes About 18-3-2021 Pelicans 101-93 BY Yes House -1 239.5 -120 -100 Normal season Yes below Clippers top performers Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers and scores 25.7 points per game.

DeMarcus Cousins ​​plays in Los Angeles with 7.6 rebounds per game and Paul George leads the team with 5.4 assists per game.

George takes 3.1 threes per game to lead the Clippers.

Leonard leads the team with 1.8 steals per game. Serge Ibaka collects 1.2 blocks in a match to beat Los Angeles. Trail Blazers top performers Damian Lillard’s outstanding performance this season gives him first place in the Trail Blazers scoring and assists leaderboards with 29.6 points per game and 7.7 assists per game.

When it comes to rebounds, Enes Kanter is the leader in Portland with 11.6 per game.

Lillard is the top of the three-point series for the Trail Blazers, scoring 4.2 threes per game.

One player from Portland is the leader in both steals and block. Robert Covington has been stolen an average of 1.6 times per game and 1.3 blocks per game. Powered by Data Skrive.

