Preview of the second XI season by Roman Walker

In his new official players column, Seam Bowler Roman Walker will discuss the 2nd XI season starting today against Somerset. Roman will give us his insight throughout the campaign as Glamorgan strives to keep their 2nd XI T20 crown and prepare for another four-day championship competition.

Here we are, at the start of a long-awaited cricket season after a successful winter schedule. Our first 2nd XI Championship match is today against our Somerset counterparts, followed by four more 2nd XI Championship matches. We will then move on to the 2nd XI T20 competition, where we will be the current holders after winning the title in 2019. After our success that season, we will no doubt set high standards for ourselves as a team in 2021.

Change of format …

There has been a big change for 2nd team cricket this year and for the first time the championship competition will take the form of a four-day format. This is now in line with the first team format that everyone playing should benefit from as they will now be able to understand and become familiar with how a four-day game is played.

Personally, I am happy that they have moved away from three-day cricket; it is a very difficult timescale to get a result other than a draw. For example, the batting team would often have to declare their innings early in a season to ‘create a chase’ to make the game a little more interesting.

Now, that doesn’t sound too bad, but the consequences of this are that bowlers don’t learn how to throw and bowl three, four and five spells in a day and it’s the same problem for the batsmen as they are. don’t learn how to score big hundreds and clubbing for a day and a half or two.

With this change, our aspiring first team players have now had the opportunity to first learn how to play four day cricket and what it takes to play bat and bowl for a long time and secondly demonstrate their skills and people to show what they are unable to do. only playing 1st XI cricket but being able to learn and adapt to any situation that could happen that normally wouldn’t happen during the three day cricket we once played.

2nd XI goals …

Second team cricket has always been a good standard in my opinion. You often have high-profile players playing against you, be it a tough county player or a rising star: you are always put to the test.

Our overall second team goal is to win cricket matches, but it primarily involves individuals who insist on first team selection and the development of our game, be it a young academy player, a trialist or even a more experienced player who wants to break back into the first team.

Anyone who plays the second team cricket season wants to be a better player than they are now. If we achieve this, we should have a successful season. It’s always fun to win leagues, but when it comes to setting goals for them, it’s very hard to know that in second team cricket your in-form players will most likely move up to play for the first. We as a second team will play game by game this season and set our goals for each game depending on the team we have available.

With a full season ahead this year, we’ll be able to see more of the talent bursting through our academy. This year will be a great learning curve for these young guys as they will have the opportunity to learn and play against some very talented county cricketers. It’s a great opportunity for them to go out and take their game to the next level!

Continue…

I will be reviewing the second team on the Glamorgan website this year with regular updates throughout the season. Raising awareness of second team cricket is something I’m passionate about and it gives the players a platform and provides our supporters with more information about gigs that might go unnoticed. I will discuss how we performed as a team, focus on individual performance and also give an honest assessment of my own game.

For me…

I’d like to play some more first team cricket this year after my debut in both white ball formats in 2019. I don’t think it would be smart to put a number on how many games I want to play because there are so many variables in cricket.

First team cricket is the ultimate goal for me, as it should be for all county cricketers. However, I also focus on my at bat and hope to score many more runs this year. The coaches have worked hard on me this winter and I hope to show that. I’ve tweaked a few things with my bowling, trying to get more in line with the goal and I’m really excited to see how I can do with the ball this season.

After No. 2nd XI cricket last year, the guys on the fringes of the first team are eager to get down to business and deliver some performances raising their hand for the first team selection. It’s not the end of the world if we give the coach’s selection a headache and a strong second eleven, and depth of the squad can only be good for the club.