Fantasy Football Response: Jets trade Sam Darnold for Panthers and clear the path to take quarterback in NFL Draft

We expected this to be a pretty unprecedented low season with QB sales, and the Jets and Panthers became the latest teams to change positions. the acquisition by the Panthers of former No. 3 overall choice Sam DarnoldThe Jets acquired a sixth round pick in 2021, along with second and fourth round picks in 2022, while the Panthers get a chance to see if the still just 23-year-old quarterback can take advantage of a change of scenery . .

And you have to like his opportunities. Darnold found himself in arguably the worst situation for a young QB in the NFL, not only surrounded by lackluster talent, but also chained to a head coach in Adam Gase for the past two seasons, who consistently failed to make the most of his talent. to have. Darnold has certainly had flashes, but was too inconsistent for the Jets to pass up a QB with the No. 2 overall pick. The Panthers have Teddy Bridgewater, a solid placeholder quarterback, but probably not someone who can get the most out of a foul with the kind of playmakers the Panthers have.

This deal makes sense on both sides, and there are certainly Fantasy ramifications in both directions. This is what it means for both parties.

We split the Darnold trade and RBs into new systems on the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast. Listen below and follow up Apple Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

Panthers take over Sam Darnold

The Panthers are not only trading for him, but are reportedly taking over Darnold’s fifth year option, putting him on the books for $ 18.858 million by 2022. So it seems safe to assume that they plan to continue with him as the starter for at least 2021. As a result, they will likely try to relocate Teddy Bridgewater, although it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world to have him as a high-level backup. Regardless, the Panthers are approaching this as if Darnold is the QB for at least the foreseeable future.

And it is certainly a gamble. Darnold wasn’t particularly good in his first two seasons, dropping pretty much across the board in 2020, with nine touchdowns to eleven interceptions to go along with a career-worst 6.1 yards per attempt. Of the 28 quarterbacks with at least 1,200 pass attempts in the first three seasons of their career since 2000, Darnold’s 6.64 yards per attempt is the seventh lowest; its landing rate of 3.7% is the fourth lowest; and its 3.2% interception rate is the seventh highest. However you cut it, Darnold has had a rocky start to his career since being the third overall pick.

But it’s a worthwhile gamble for the Panthers. Bridgewater was solid enough in 2020, completing 69.1% of his passes for 7.6 yards per attempt, but he only had a 3.0% touchdown percentage on his 492 tries. And that’s been a consistent theme throughout Bridgewater’s career – he has a very solid 7.3 yards per attempt overall and completes a high percentage of his passes, but has a mediocre touchdown rate of 3.4%, lower than Darnold’s career score.

Bridgewater brings a high floor, but with a talented group of passers, this is one offense that should aim higher. Darnold has good arm strength and good athleticism, and at least theoretically gives them more options. He must of course be a lot better than in New York, because he was played by Joe Flacco last season. That’s not what you want. However, the talent around Darnold is better than ever, and it seems safe to assume that it will make him play at a higher level than ever before.

This is a good landing spot for Darnold, but his arrival in Carolina certainly makes DJ Moore and Robby Anderson a bit more risky for Fantasy. I’ve moved Moore from WR12 to WR17; Anderson only fell from WR32 to WR33. Darnold’s decision-making and rigor will have to take a big step forward, but because he is so young, it is very possible that he will take that step. I won’t be drafting it for Fantasy, but I’ll be monitoring it early on to see if the new environment helps it unlock anything.

The Panthers have the merits of one of the best fouls in the league, with a superstar at RB in Christian McCaffrey, a legit No. 1 WR at Moore, and an excellent complementary piece at Anderson – plus a new tight ending Dan Arnold, who would be a sneaky pickup for them. The question is all about the QB spot and they run the risk that Darnold will benefit from a change of scenery. This violation can be a force to be reckoned with as Darnold makes the necessary improvements, and it immediately becomes one of the most important places to keep an eye on in the beginning. Investing in this offense can be incredibly valuable to your Fantasy team.

Or Darnold can flop and take the rest of the skill players.

Jets are given three pull picks

The impact of this exchange for the Jets is clear what it means for them in the upcoming NFL Draft. The assumption has always been that the Jets would grab a quarterback with their number 2 pick, and this almost confirms it. At this point, it looks like Zach Wilson has become the consensus No. 2 choice behind Trevor Lawrence, and it would be surprising to see the Jets go elsewhere.

You can get to know Wilson by checking out the profile of CBS Fantasy editor Dan Schneier on the BYU QB prospect here, but here are some of the main highlights:

“Wilson is nowhere near a complete prospect or quarterback, and it’s impossible to know what impact playing behind an elite offensive line will have as he tries to translate to the next level, but it’s impossible to get more than one. few series without seeing him full NFL difficulty throws to all three levels of the field. Wilson too consistently demonstrates the ability to make plays with both his legs and arm out of the way when the pocket breaks, which is more important in the NFL now than perhaps ever before. ” Best Fantasy Fits: 49ers and Jets – “A more likely suitor, since New York owns the number 2 overall, the Jets also fit well with the way we can project their system to look under freshman offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Francisco with Robert Saleh, LaFleur is expected to bring a similar system to Shanahan’s with the 49ers. The Jets have taken steps to rebuild their line of attack, Denzel Mims could jump for Year 2 with improved QB play, and they have the cap space plus design capital to upgrade multiple off-season skill positions. Dynasty Outlook: “In the One-QB Dynasty formats, Wilson comes in at number 11 overall for me, just behind Trevor Lawrence. In superflex and two-QB formats, it’s the top five on my big board. If you haven’t picked it up yet, I’ll push most or all of my poker chips to the center of the table at Wilson. ” Strengths: “Rare arm-talented … accurate ball placement on all three levels of the field … creative in avoiding pocket pressure … underestimated athletics and haste (642 career yards, 15 TD).” Concerns: Small sample size. Wilson broke out during the 2020 season at BYU, but didn’t impress much during his previous two seasons. He treated shoulder and hand injuries with a PFF score of 96.5 from a clean bag with no pressure and a 74, 1 PFF digit under pressure. ” NFL comparison: “There is no former quarterback I see more in Wilson than Tony Romo. But I also see bits and pieces of Baker Mayfield and Brett Favre. Wilson’s lightning-fast and compact release is reminiscent of Aaron Rodgers. ”

You can read the rest of Dan’s description of Wilson here, and we’ll go through each Fantasy-relevant prospect leading up to the design. Find them all on our Dynasty Fantasy Football Central page.